Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 20

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Animal abuse.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 20

SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

1 Bluegill Ln. — Terroristic threat.

FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Grass fire.

46 Kickapoo Dr. — Outside fire.

Sept. 21

13 Caney Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 20

Weldon R. Love III — Possession of marijuana, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Sept. 21

Bryanna N. Guess — Possession of marijuana, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Donavan B. Parsons — Possession of drug paraphernalia. 

