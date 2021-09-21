Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 20
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Animal abuse.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 20
SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
1 Bluegill Ln. — Terroristic threat.
FM 247/ Duerer Rd. — Grass fire.
46 Kickapoo Dr. — Outside fire.
Sept. 21
13 Caney Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 20
Weldon R. Love III — Possession of marijuana, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Sept. 21
Bryanna N. Guess — Possession of marijuana, fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Donavan B. Parsons — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
