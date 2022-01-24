Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 21
SH 30 and IH 45 N – Major wreck.
1548 11th St – Theft of a firearm.
111 IH 45 South – Evading arrest.
SH 19 and Grant Rd – Wreck.
Jan. 22
1514 17th St – Assisted outside agency on stolen vehicle.
433 7th St – Theft, destroyed property.
Jan. 23
500 block of Broadmoor – Minor wreck.
100 block of Hidden Valley Circle – Unattended death.
716 Old Colony – Threat.
1800 block of Sycamore – Missing person / attempted suicide.
111 IH 45 – Minor wreck.
IH 45 and SH 30 – Minor wreck.
263-34 FM 247 – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 21
Gonzalo Ruiz – Arrested for theft.
Maria Garcia Casanova – Arrested for theft.
Jan. 22
Jaki Spicer – Arrested for credit card abuse and PDOP.
Niece Sirls – Arrested for loud noise.
Keli Lott – Arrested for theft warrant out of Brazoria County.
Sklyler Bennett – Arrested for driving while license invalid with a previous conviction.
Jan. 23
Taylor Preston – Arrested on warrants.
Brandon Guess – Arrested on warrants.
Colton Lee – Arrested on out of county warrants.
