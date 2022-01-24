Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 21

SH 30 and IH 45 N – Major wreck.

1548 11th St – Theft of a firearm.

111 IH 45 South – Evading arrest.

SH 19 and Grant Rd – Wreck.

Jan. 22

1514 17th St – Assisted outside agency on stolen vehicle.

433 7th St – Theft, destroyed property.

Jan. 23

500 block of Broadmoor – Minor wreck.

100 block of Hidden Valley Circle – Unattended death.

716 Old Colony – Threat.

1800 block of Sycamore – Missing person / attempted suicide.

111 IH 45 – Minor wreck.

IH 45 and SH 30 – Minor wreck.

263-34 FM 247 – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 21

Gonzalo Ruiz – Arrested for theft.

Maria Garcia Casanova – Arrested for theft.

Jan. 22

Jaki Spicer – Arrested for credit card abuse and PDOP.

Niece Sirls – Arrested for loud noise.

Keli Lott – Arrested for theft warrant out of Brazoria County.

Sklyler Bennett – Arrested for driving while license invalid with a previous conviction.

Jan. 23

Taylor Preston – Arrested on warrants.

Brandon Guess – Arrested on warrants.

Colton Lee – Arrested on out of county warrants.

