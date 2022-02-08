Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 7
1300 Smither Dr – Damaged property.
11 Bering Dr – Theft.
2530 Sam Houston Ave – Theft.
1906 Normal Park Dr – Forgery.
281 IH 45 S – Theft.
130 Col Etheridge Blvd – Forgery.
2456 Montgomery Rd – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
124 Smith Hill – Forgery.
555 Bowers – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Department
Feb. 7
3925 SH 30 W – Burglary of a commercial property.
717 - 500 FM 2821 W – Sexual assault.
104 FM 2628 – Forgery.
3925 SH 30 W – Criminal mischief
SH 19 & Robinson Rd – Abandoned vehicle.
1100 University Ave – Theft.
60 Golden Oaks – Forgery.
45 Arizona Ln – Burglary of a residence.
262 Didlake Rd – Domestic.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 7
Troy Garner – Parole violation warrant.
Erick Torres-Rivera – Numerous county warrants.
Keli Lott – Abuse of 9-1-1.
Nigele Grant Sr. – Deadly conduct.
Quincy Shyron Champine – Tampering / fabricating physical evidence and bond revocation.
Erica Santos Alvarez – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Feb. 8
Abisai Federico Carbajal – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
