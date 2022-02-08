Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 7

1300 Smither Dr – Damaged property.

11 Bering Dr – Theft.

2530 Sam Houston Ave – Theft.

1906 Normal Park Dr – Forgery.

281 IH 45 S – Theft.

130 Col Etheridge Blvd – Forgery.

2456 Montgomery Rd – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

124 Smith Hill – Forgery.

555 Bowers – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Department

Feb. 7

3925 SH 30 W – Burglary of a commercial property.

717 - 500 FM 2821 W – Sexual assault.

104 FM 2628 – Forgery.

3925 SH 30 W – Criminal mischief

SH 19 & Robinson Rd – Abandoned vehicle.

1100 University Ave – Theft.

60 Golden Oaks – Forgery.

45 Arizona Ln – Burglary of a residence.

262 Didlake Rd – Domestic.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 7

Troy Garner – Parole violation warrant.

Erick Torres-Rivera – Numerous county warrants.

Keli Lott – Abuse of 9-1-1.

Nigele Grant Sr. – Deadly conduct.

Quincy Shyron Champine – Tampering / fabricating physical evidence and bond revocation.

Erica Santos Alvarez – Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Feb. 8

Abisai Federico Carbajal – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

