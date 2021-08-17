Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 16

1010 8th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

Sam Houston Ave/ 19th Street — Minor auto wreck.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Attempted suicide.

1335 Smither Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

403 Brook Hollow Dr. — Theft.

259 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.

2333 Lake Rd. — Theft.

1506 19th Street — Theft.

1012 Veterans Pkwy. — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 16

65050 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

4 Flynt Rd. — Theft.

104 Lake Rd. — Animal abuse.

109 Pat Kelly Rd. — Shooting.

FM 980/ Brazil Blvd. — Stolen vehicle.

2615 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 17

SH-150 E./ Hawthorne Rd. — Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 16

Harold T. Woods Jr. — Sexual assault.

Lawrence C. Franklin Jr. — Parole and Pardon Board violation, assault causing bodily injury.

David R. Rodriguez — Building burglary.

Tyrance M. Salter — Assault of family/ household member, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Jerry T. Mills — Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault of a date/ household with weapon. 

Tags

Trending Video