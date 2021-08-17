Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 16
1010 8th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
Sam Houston Ave/ 19th Street — Minor auto wreck.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Attempted suicide.
1335 Smither Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
403 Brook Hollow Dr. — Theft.
259 IH-45 — Domestic dispute.
2333 Lake Rd. — Theft.
1506 19th Street — Theft.
1012 Veterans Pkwy. — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 16
65050 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
4 Flynt Rd. — Theft.
104 Lake Rd. — Animal abuse.
109 Pat Kelly Rd. — Shooting.
FM 980/ Brazil Blvd. — Stolen vehicle.
2615 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 17
SH-150 E./ Hawthorne Rd. — Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 16
Harold T. Woods Jr. — Sexual assault.
Lawrence C. Franklin Jr. — Parole and Pardon Board violation, assault causing bodily injury.
David R. Rodriguez — Building burglary.
Tyrance M. Salter — Assault of family/ household member, interfere with emergency request for assistance.
Jerry T. Mills — Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault of a date/ household with weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.