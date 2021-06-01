Huntsville Police Department
May 28
1220 11th Street — Sexual offense.
2600 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
4004 Sam Houston Ave. — Stalking.
1511 Dogwood St. — Aggravated robbery.
2000 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1310 19 1/2 Street — Assault.
1440 Brazos St. — Domestic dispute.
631 SH 75 N. — Theft.
1511 Dogwood St. — Domestic dispute.
May 29
1300 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Stolen vehicle.
1919 American Legion Dr. — Criminal mischief.
1000-C 12th Street — Suspicious activity.
263 IH 45 S. — Suspicious activity.
148 IH 45 — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
305 SH 30 E. — Domestic dispute.
US 190/ Geneva Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
May 30
11th Street / Avenue M — Major accident.
IH 45/ Park Road 40 — Found property.
1220 11th Street — Disclosure of intimate material.
152 Pine Valley — Criminal mischief.
1940 SH 30 E. — Assault.
281 IH 45 S. — Criminal mischief.
900 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.
2400 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
May 31
1726 Avenue Q — Animal bite.
2017 19th Street — Criminal mischief.
1961 Quality Blvd. — Residential burglary.
409 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Animal bite.
281 IH 45 S. — Found property.
1000 blk. Pecan Dr. — Criminal mischief.
2000 blk. 20th St. — Criminal mischief.
113 Sara Ln. — Theft.
613 IH 45 S. — Theft.
June 1
605 IH 45 S. — Assault.
146 Broadmoor Dr. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 28
255 Tafelski Rd. — Shots heard.
2004 FM 1375 E. — Vehicle burglary.
3024 SH 75 N. — Harassment.
FM 980/ Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
261 Grant Colony Cemetery Rd. — Harassment.
352 Arizona Ln. — Domestic dispute.
May 29
2 FS RD. 214 — Theft.
4300 SH-30 W. — Domestic dispute.
9312 SH 75 S. — Theft.
31 Pine Ave. — Domestic dispute.
11th Street/ Avenue M — Major auto wreck.
Whippoorwill Dr. — Shots heard.
64 Coonville Rd. — Domestic dispute.
May 30
87 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
263 IH-45 S. — Shooting.
147 Morris Ln. — Disturbance.
1 Kagle Rd. — Assisting other agency.
FM 980/ Sunrise Lp. — Major auto wreck.
622 SH 150 E. — Domestic dispute.
54 McGilberry Rd. — Animal bite.
May 31
SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Assisting other agency.
201 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
SH 75 S./ Buckner Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
801 IH-45 S. — Evading arrest.
197 Catechis Rd. — Disturbance.
74 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Shots heard.
195 Didlake Rd. — Animal bite.
June 1
10 Cliff Swallow Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
83 William Thomas Rd. — Domestic dispute.
FM 1791 N./ IH-45 N. — Disorderly conduct.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 28
Heleodoro Olvera-Perez — Possession of a controlled substance.
April Gray — Theft.
Kirk D. Greer — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Desmond D. Poindexter — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (Bond revocation) (2 counts).
Kari M. Grace — Possession of marijuana, prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with government records.
Joshua J. Hill — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) (Bond revocation/ bond surrender).
Justin Weber — Possession of a controlled substance (4 counts), theft of property.
Lamondrae Irving — DWI.
Romellus R. Skinner — Vehicle burglary.
Daniel K. McMahon — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew L. Franklin — Duty on striking fixture.
Jerald T. Merchant — Deadly conduct/ discharge of a firearm, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
May 29
Muhammad Furqan — Possession of a controlled substance.
Alebong Nwohngaah — Fleeing police officer.
May 30
Tobenna E. Chukwu — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Dakota Sutherland — Possession of marijuana.
John T. Sutton — DWI, accident involving injury.
Jacob L. Rodriguez — DWI.
Devonne Morren — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Trevino — Public intoxication.
Kelton D. Archie — Criminal trespass, violation of bond/ protective order.
Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.
May 31
Norris R. Hill — Assault causing bodily injury.
Christopher D. Green — Assault causing bodily injury, driver’s license, public intoxication.
Blaire Barnard — Failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.
Raj K. Badham — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
