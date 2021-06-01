Huntsville Police Department

May 28

1220 11th Street — Sexual offense.

2600 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

4004 Sam Houston Ave. — Stalking.

1511 Dogwood St. — Aggravated robbery.

2000 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1310 19 1/2 Street — Assault.

1440 Brazos St. — Domestic dispute.

631 SH 75 N. — Theft.

1511 Dogwood St. — Domestic dispute.

May 29

1300 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Stolen vehicle.

1919 American Legion Dr. — Criminal mischief.

1000-C 12th Street — Suspicious activity.

263 IH 45 S. — Suspicious activity.

148 IH 45 — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

305 SH 30 E. — Domestic dispute.

US 190/ Geneva Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

May 30

11th Street / Avenue M — Major accident.

IH 45/ Park Road 40 — Found property.

1220 11th Street — Disclosure of intimate material.

152 Pine Valley — Criminal mischief.

1940 SH 30 E. — Assault.

281 IH 45 S. — Criminal mischief.

900 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.

2400 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

May 31

1726 Avenue Q — Animal bite.

2017 19th Street — Criminal mischief.

1961 Quality Blvd. — Residential burglary.

409 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Animal bite.

281 IH 45 S. — Found property.

1000 blk. Pecan Dr. — Criminal mischief.

2000 blk. 20th St. — Criminal mischief.

113 Sara Ln. — Theft.

613 IH 45 S. — Theft.

June 1

605 IH 45 S. — Assault.

146 Broadmoor Dr. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

May 28

255 Tafelski Rd. — Shots heard.

2004 FM 1375 E. — Vehicle burglary.

3024 SH 75 N. — Harassment.

FM 980/ Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

261 Grant Colony Cemetery Rd. — Harassment.

352 Arizona Ln. — Domestic dispute.

May 29

2 FS RD. 214 — Theft.

4300 SH-30 W. — Domestic dispute.

9312 SH 75 S. — Theft.

31 Pine Ave. — Domestic dispute.

11th Street/ Avenue M — Major auto wreck.

Whippoorwill Dr. — Shots heard.

64 Coonville Rd. — Domestic dispute.

May 30

87 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

263 IH-45 S. — Shooting.

147 Morris Ln. — Disturbance.

1 Kagle Rd. — Assisting other agency.

FM 980/ Sunrise Lp. — Major auto wreck.

622 SH 150 E. — Domestic dispute.

54 McGilberry Rd. — Animal bite.

May 31

SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Assisting other agency.

201 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

SH 75 S./ Buckner Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

801 IH-45 S. — Evading arrest.

197 Catechis Rd. — Disturbance.

74 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Shots heard.

195 Didlake Rd. — Animal bite.

June 1

10 Cliff Swallow Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

83 William Thomas Rd. — Domestic dispute.

FM 1791 N./ IH-45 N. — Disorderly conduct.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 28

Heleodoro Olvera-Perez — Possession of a controlled substance.

April Gray — Theft.

Kirk D. Greer — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desmond D. Poindexter — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (Bond revocation) (2 counts).

Kari M. Grace — Possession of marijuana, prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with government records.

Joshua J. Hill — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) (Bond revocation/ bond surrender).

Justin Weber — Possession of a controlled substance (4 counts), theft of property.

Lamondrae Irving — DWI.

Romellus R. Skinner — Vehicle burglary.

Daniel K. McMahon — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew L. Franklin — Duty on striking fixture.

Jerald T. Merchant — Deadly conduct/ discharge of a firearm, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

May 29

Muhammad Furqan — Possession of a controlled substance.

Alebong Nwohngaah — Fleeing police officer.

May 30

Tobenna E. Chukwu — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Dakota Sutherland — Possession of marijuana.

John T. Sutton — DWI, accident involving injury.

Jacob L. Rodriguez — DWI.

Devonne Morren — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Trevino — Public intoxication.

Kelton D. Archie — Criminal trespass, violation of bond/ protective order.

Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.

May 31

Norris R. Hill — Assault causing bodily injury.

Christopher D. Green — Assault causing bodily injury, driver’s license, public intoxication.

Blaire Barnard — Failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.

Raj K. Badham — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

