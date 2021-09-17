Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 15
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
2600 El Topo St. — Welfare concern.
7229 SH-75 S. — Welfare concern.
2501 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
1309 14th Street — Theft.
Sept. 16
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
3909 Timberwood Ln. — Animal bite.
200 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
144 Royal Oaks — Criminal trespass.
309 SH-75 N. — Theft.
Sept. 17
1548 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 15
82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.
93 Three Notch Rd. — Theft.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1303 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 16
2102 IH-45 N. — Vehicle fire.
2502 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
FM 1375 E./ FM 2793 — Minor auto wreck.
3685 SH-19 — Riverside.
5310 FM 1374 — Person with a weapon.
300 FM 2693 E. — Major auto wreck.
147 Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.
9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.
200 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 17
2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
IH-45 S./ Old Danville Rd. — Burglary in progress.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 15
James C. Gambrell — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of date/ family/ household member with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
Melissa D. Heath — Aggravated assault of a date/ family, household member with a weapon (bond surrender).
Zachary Ford — Terroristic threat of a public servant.
Cedric W. Simmons — DWI 3rd or more.
Chansome Phomphakdy — Habitation burglary with intent to another felony.
David E. Jones — Aggravated assault of a date/ family, household member by impeding breath.
Sept. 16
William E. Guardado — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence), terroristic threat.
Joshua S. Ames — Burglary of habitation.
Christian A. Mobley — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Angel D. Morello — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).
Yuniel M. Pena — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).
Elyn Castellon — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).
Nakisha D. Lloyd — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danyer Alejo-Ortiz — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).
Prieto M. Sarmiento — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).
Rocky A. Hatcher — Theft of property, DWI (3rd or more).
Jeremy D. Hyde — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry W. Guynes — Possession of child pornography (Leon County).
Dionzy Hodges — Assault of family/ household member, possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury.
Sept. 17
Justin D. Wyatt — Failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury.
Oscar Escanuela Garcia — Discharge a firearm in city limits.
Keimauri D. Rodgers — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.