Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 15

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

2600 El Topo St. — Welfare concern.

7229 SH-75 S. — Welfare concern.

2501 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

1309 14th Street — Theft.

Sept. 16

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

3909 Timberwood Ln. — Animal bite.

200 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

144 Royal Oaks — Criminal trespass.

309 SH-75 N. — Theft.

Sept. 17

1548 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 15

82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.

93 Three Notch Rd. — Theft.

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1303 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 16

2102 IH-45 N. — Vehicle fire.

2502 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

FM 1375 E./ FM 2793 — Minor auto wreck.

3685 SH-19 — Riverside.

5310 FM 1374 — Person with a weapon.

300 FM 2693 E. — Major auto wreck.

147 Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.

9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.

200 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 17

2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

IH-45 S./ Old Danville Rd. — Burglary in progress.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 15

James C. Gambrell — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of date/ family/ household member with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

Melissa D. Heath — Aggravated assault of a date/ family, household member with a weapon (bond surrender).

Zachary Ford — Terroristic threat of a public servant.

Cedric W. Simmons — DWI 3rd or more.

Chansome Phomphakdy — Habitation burglary with intent to another felony.

David E. Jones — Aggravated assault of a date/ family, household member by impeding breath.

Sept. 16

William E. Guardado — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence), terroristic threat.

Joshua S. Ames — Burglary of habitation.

Christian A. Mobley — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Angel D. Morello — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).

Yuniel M. Pena — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).

Elyn Castellon — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).

Nakisha D. Lloyd — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danyer Alejo-Ortiz — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).

Prieto M. Sarmiento — Possession of marijuana- 5-50 lbs. (Trinity County).

Rocky A. Hatcher — Theft of property, DWI (3rd or more).

Jeremy D. Hyde — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry W. Guynes — Possession of child pornography (Leon County).

Dionzy Hodges — Assault of family/ household member, possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury.

Sept. 17

Justin D. Wyatt — Failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury.

Oscar Escanuela Garcia — Discharge a firearm in city limits.

Keimauri D. Rodgers — Possession of drug paraphernalia. 

