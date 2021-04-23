Huntsville Police Department

April 21

400 blk. US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Aggravated assault.

100 IH-45 S West Frontage Rd. — Major auto wreck.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Deadly conduct.

100 blk. SH-30 E. — Auto-pedestrian wreck, failure to stop and render aid

SH-75 N/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

2700 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Cline St./ Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.

284 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

120 Ravenwood Village — Theft.

1220 11th Street — Theft of a firearm.

2537 Pine Shadows — Burglary.

515 FM 2821 — Theft.

April 22

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

737 IH-45 S. — Theft.

600 Hayman St. — Assault.

1426 Hill Pine St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

126 Timberline Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

700 Hickory — Domestic dispute.

Avenue J & 11th Street — Drugs/ narcotics.

218 FM 980 — Animal bite

1101 Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

6000 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

257 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

14th Street/ Avenue N — Minor auto wreck.

April 23

1512 Windwood Rd. — Criminal mischief.

609 Hayman St. — Aggravated assault.

1407 River Oaks — Criminal mischief.

2201 Bobby K Marks — Burglary

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 21

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

61 Hunters Creek Dr. — Residential fire.

45 Forest Dr. — Assisting other agency.

108 Blythe Ranch Dr. — Theft.

850 FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.

48 Oak Hill Dr. — Theft.

52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Disturbance.

42 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Shots heard.

107 IH-45 S. — Shots heard.

144 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

April 22

1303 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

1 Creek Rd. — Theft.

85 N. Young Rd. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

27 Underwood Dr. — Residential fire.

59 Johnson St. — Theft.

April 23

263 IH-45 S. — Fight.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 21

Wilbert A. Santos — DWI.

Colton T. Graves — Assault causing bodily injury.

Charles E. Parker Jr. — DWI.

April 22

Timothy E. Griffin — Assault causing bodily injury.

Miranda K. Berryman — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft.

Timothy S. Jordan — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 23

Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.

Lauren R. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew W. Beggs — Public intoxication. 

