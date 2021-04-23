Huntsville Police Department
April 21
400 blk. US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Aggravated assault.
100 IH-45 S West Frontage Rd. — Major auto wreck.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Deadly conduct.
100 blk. SH-30 E. — Auto-pedestrian wreck, failure to stop and render aid
SH-75 N/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
2700 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Cline St./ Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.
284 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
120 Ravenwood Village — Theft.
1220 11th Street — Theft of a firearm.
2537 Pine Shadows — Burglary.
515 FM 2821 — Theft.
April 22
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
737 IH-45 S. — Theft.
600 Hayman St. — Assault.
1426 Hill Pine St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
126 Timberline Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
700 Hickory — Domestic dispute.
Avenue J & 11th Street — Drugs/ narcotics.
218 FM 980 — Animal bite
1101 Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
6000 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
257 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
14th Street/ Avenue N — Minor auto wreck.
April 23
1512 Windwood Rd. — Criminal mischief.
609 Hayman St. — Aggravated assault.
1407 River Oaks — Criminal mischief.
2201 Bobby K Marks — Burglary
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 21
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
61 Hunters Creek Dr. — Residential fire.
45 Forest Dr. — Assisting other agency.
108 Blythe Ranch Dr. — Theft.
850 FM 2296 — Minor auto wreck.
48 Oak Hill Dr. — Theft.
52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Disturbance.
42 Catechis Rd. — Domestic dispute.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Shots heard.
107 IH-45 S. — Shots heard.
144 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
April 22
1303 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
1 Creek Rd. — Theft.
85 N. Young Rd. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
27 Underwood Dr. — Residential fire.
59 Johnson St. — Theft.
April 23
263 IH-45 S. — Fight.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 21
Wilbert A. Santos — DWI.
Colton T. Graves — Assault causing bodily injury.
Charles E. Parker Jr. — DWI.
April 22
Timothy E. Griffin — Assault causing bodily injury.
Miranda K. Berryman — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft.
Timothy S. Jordan — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 23
Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.
Lauren R. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew W. Beggs — Public intoxication.
