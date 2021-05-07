Huntsville Police Department

May 5

2937 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

511 University Ave. — Criminal mischief.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.

1322 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary

129 IH-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

626 University Ave. — Assault.

2530 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

12th & University — Theft.

626 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Sam Houston Ave & 11th St. — Major auto wreck.

SH 30 W/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1310 19-½ Street — Burglary.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

May 6

109 Heaton Dr. — Assault.

1057 Broadmoor — Attempted suicide.

1200 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

2600 Milam St. — Failure to stop and give information.

517 11th Street — Criminal mischief.

900 MLK Blvd. — Found property.

299 Watkins Dr. — Theft.

1401 Windsor — Domestic dispute.

2017 19th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

90 blk MLK Blvd. — Attempted suicide.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

May 5

83 Jackson Rd. — Criminal trespass.

US 190/ E. Fork Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

SH-19/ Pratt Rd. — Domestic dispute.

14 Lake Falls Ln. — Theft.

1310 19-½ Street — Residential burglary.

286 Booker Rd. — Disturbance.

15 Mars Dr. — Theft.

14 Lakeview — Disturbance.

May 6

1100 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

May 7

Walker County Jail Docket

May 5

Ryan Conrad — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

John D. Davis — Possession of a controlled substance.

Dayshia Hodge — Public intoxication.

Lance E. Null — Terroristic threat.

Austin S. Osborne — Unauthorized absence from community corrections facility.

Kelton D. Archie — Violation bond/ protective order, evading arrest, false alarm or report.

Isaac X. Peralez — Abandon/ endanger child (criminal neglect) (2 counts), resisting arrest search or transport.

Rosa L. Vera — Abandon/ endanger child (criminal neglect) (2 counts), assault of a public servant, resisting arrest search or transport.

Gladys L. Ruffin — DWI, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in correctional facility, no insurance, driving while licence invalid, failure to appear, DWI with child under 15.

May 6

Michael D. Wiley — Theft.

Heather L. Barrett — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley W. Beene — Public intoxication.

John A. Reyes — Public intoxication.

Brandon T. Gamble — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.

Lamarcus Miller — Assault of a family/ household member, burglary of a building.

Quintis Weatherall — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Kyle Williams — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

May 7

Luke Malnar — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, DWI. 

