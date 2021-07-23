Huntsville Police Department
July 21
1105 Sleepy Hollow — Credit card abuse.
1500 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.
710 Cline St. — Theft.
639 SH-75 N, — Theft.
July 22
2140 Greentree Dr. — Theft.
14 White Circle — Theft.
3100 SH-30 W. — Minor auto wreck.
122 IH-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.
176 FM 247 — Theft.
1424 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 21
SH-19/ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
14 Lakeview — Disturbance.
1500 US 190 — Major auto wreck.
2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
135 Parrish St. — Domestic dispute.
24 W. Walnut Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute.
July 22
46 Joe Smith Rd. — Criminal mischief.
9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.
July 23
3772 SH-19 — Forgery.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 21
Mike D. Harris — Hold over, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Stephanie Q. Ngu — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Rick N. Han — Possession of a controlled substance.
Melissa E. Alakayi — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
John Lillard Jr. — Forgery of a financial instrument.
George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of mail.
Ryan D. Price — Resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
July 22
Roderick O. Smith — Parole & Pardon Board violation.
Howard D. Ruffin — Assault causing bodily injury.
Marjorie Goldrich — Assault causing bodily injury.
Anthony Daniels — Hold over.
