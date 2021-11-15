Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 12

500 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1700 Avenue M — Found property.

3925 SH-30 — Assisting other agency.

146 Col Etheredge Pkwy. — Theft.

2209 Bobby K Marks — Found property.

FM2821/ FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

603 US 190 — Suspicious incident.

Nov. 13

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

441 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

1410 Nottingham Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

200 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

1700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

916 Old Madisonville Rd. — Domestic dispute.

500 blk Vicki Rd. — Sexual assault.

500 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.

141 IH-45 — Theft.

Nov. 14

600 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

120 Ravenwood Village — Theft of service.

IH-45/ Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

IH 45/ Crosstimbers Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

Nov. 15

2700 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 12

4 Forest Creek Dr. — Theft.

33 Mockingbird Rd. — Animal abuse.

23 Chandler Rd. — Theft.

41 Rogers Ln. — Forgery.

1156 Old Phelps Rd. — Criminal trespass.

105 Horseshoe Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 13

3925 SH-30 W. — Fight in progress.

9312 SH-75 S. — Criminal trespass.

105 Horseshoe Lake Dr. — Criminal mischief.

12 Oak Hill Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 14

3102 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

Oak Trail Rd./ Wallace Rd. — Shots heard.

12 Pine Dr. — Criminal trespass.

1322 Old Phelps Rd. — Shots heard.

168 F Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1536 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Criminal trespass.

FM 247/ Hall Rd. — Major auto wreck.

201 Dahlia Rd. — Shots heard.

2700 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 12

Laurence Snyder — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Ryan M. Reed — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Nov. 13

Laura Prater — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Fernando Rodriguez Jr. — Assault of family/ household member.

Frank D. Payton — Deadly conduct.

Danny M. Murray — Possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Davis — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ventura Rodriguez — Aggravated assault of a family/ household member.

Kathy A. Whisenant — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Jason L. Disman — Assault of family/ household member.

Nov. 14

Keondrae R. O’Bryant — Theft of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Nov. 15

Davonta D. Richardson — Deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Andrew Pimentel — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Roberto C. Trevino — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Mitchell E. Coey — Forgery of a financial instrument. 

Tags

Trending Video