Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 12
500 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1700 Avenue M — Found property.
3925 SH-30 — Assisting other agency.
146 Col Etheredge Pkwy. — Theft.
2209 Bobby K Marks — Found property.
FM2821/ FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
603 US 190 — Suspicious incident.
Nov. 13
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
441 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
1410 Nottingham Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
200 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
1700 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
916 Old Madisonville Rd. — Domestic dispute.
500 blk Vicki Rd. — Sexual assault.
500 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.
141 IH-45 — Theft.
Nov. 14
600 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
120 Ravenwood Village — Theft of service.
IH-45/ Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
IH 45/ Crosstimbers Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
Nov. 15
2700 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 12
4 Forest Creek Dr. — Theft.
33 Mockingbird Rd. — Animal abuse.
23 Chandler Rd. — Theft.
41 Rogers Ln. — Forgery.
1156 Old Phelps Rd. — Criminal trespass.
105 Horseshoe Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 13
3925 SH-30 W. — Fight in progress.
9312 SH-75 S. — Criminal trespass.
105 Horseshoe Lake Dr. — Criminal mischief.
12 Oak Hill Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 14
3102 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
Oak Trail Rd./ Wallace Rd. — Shots heard.
12 Pine Dr. — Criminal trespass.
1322 Old Phelps Rd. — Shots heard.
168 F Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1536 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Criminal trespass.
FM 247/ Hall Rd. — Major auto wreck.
201 Dahlia Rd. — Shots heard.
2700 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 12
Laurence Snyder — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Ryan M. Reed — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Nov. 13
Laura Prater — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.
Fernando Rodriguez Jr. — Assault of family/ household member.
Frank D. Payton — Deadly conduct.
Danny M. Murray — Possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Davis — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ventura Rodriguez — Aggravated assault of a family/ household member.
Kathy A. Whisenant — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Jason L. Disman — Assault of family/ household member.
Nov. 14
Keondrae R. O’Bryant — Theft of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Nov. 15
Davonta D. Richardson — Deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Andrew Pimentel — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Roberto C. Trevino — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Mitchell E. Coey — Forgery of a financial instrument.
