Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 27

400 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

100 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

600 SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

7th Street / Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

600 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

185 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.

3011 SH-30 W. — Credit card abuse.

113 San Jacinto St. — Credit card abuse.

200 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

116 Bolero Way — Assault.

7684 SH-75 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 26

301 Gibbs St. — Criminal trespass.

14 Marina Pt. — Animal abuse.

120 Gibbs St. — Burglary.

90 Hill St. — Criminal mischief.

36 Perry Rd. — Credit card abuse.

301 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.

Oct. 27

2226 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 27

Roberto S. Martinez-Benavides — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm.

Lacharla Lee — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Tamara R. Martin — Unauthorized absence from correctional facility.

Heather Sheehan — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence). 

