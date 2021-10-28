Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 27
400 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
2000 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
100 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
600 SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
7th Street / Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
600 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
185 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.
3011 SH-30 W. — Credit card abuse.
113 San Jacinto St. — Credit card abuse.
200 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
116 Bolero Way — Assault.
7684 SH-75 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 26
301 Gibbs St. — Criminal trespass.
14 Marina Pt. — Animal abuse.
120 Gibbs St. — Burglary.
90 Hill St. — Criminal mischief.
36 Perry Rd. — Credit card abuse.
301 IH-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.
Oct. 27
2226 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 27
Roberto S. Martinez-Benavides — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm.
Lacharla Lee — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Tamara R. Martin — Unauthorized absence from correctional facility.
Heather Sheehan — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
