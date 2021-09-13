Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 10

1711 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.

259 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Criminal mischief.

MLK Blvd./ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

220 Blalock St. — Sex offender failure to register.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Residential burglary.

1546 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

1347 Smither Dr. — Criminal mischief.

Avenue J/ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1600 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

104 US 190 — Theft.

Sam Houston Ave./ Boettcher Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

7th Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

11th Street/ Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.

Sept. 11

SH-30 W. / IH-45 S. — Fleet crash.

2250 SH-19 — Assisting other agency.

1548 11th Street — Found property.

136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

112/ 114 Enfield Ct. — Residential burglary.

486 SH-75 N. — Found property.

Sept. 12

300 blk. Bowers Blvd. — Sexual assault.

1721 11th Street — Theft.

Avenue S / IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 10

602 IH-45 N. — Grass fire.

13 Emerald Ln. — Residential burglary.

23 Ida Olivia Rd. — Criminal mischief.

42 Outback Alley — Domestic dispute.

7th Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

1000 IH-45 N. — Grass fire.

Sept. 11

75 Pine Dr. N. — Theft.

24 Pine Needle Ln. — Terroristic threat.

1846 IH-45 N. — Residential burglary.

392 Obannon Ranch Rd. — Domestic dispute.

FM 1375 E./ Gary Ln. — Major auto wreck.

3366 SH-19 — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 12

200 FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.

SH019/ Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

SH150 E./ FM 1097 — Major auto wreck.

52 Frank Cloud Rd. — Residential burglary.

FM 405/ Bird Farm Rd. — Outside fire.

Avenue S/ IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 10

Cornelius A. Bell Jr. — Drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Elvis Delgado — Continuous violence against the family.

Sept. 11

Billy E. Smith — Possession of a controlled substance.

Eberardo S. Leal Monroy — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Christopher P. Lima — Conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth B. Bay Jr. — Injury to child/ elderly/ disable with intent to bodily injury, manslaughter.

Sergio B. Trevino — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Darren Robbins — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Sept. 12

Alicia N. Muniz — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a dangerous drug, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jose Ramirez-Noria — Possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew B. Pressley — Possession of a controlled substance (Bond surrender).

Kendrick R. Taylor — Assault causing bodily injury.

Elkin Martinez Cornelio — Possession of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), DWI, unlawful carrying a weapon, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Sept. 13

Finea K. Kohl — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

Tags

Trending Video