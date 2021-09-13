Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 10
1711 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.
259 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Criminal mischief.
MLK Blvd./ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
220 Blalock St. — Sex offender failure to register.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Residential burglary.
1546 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
1347 Smither Dr. — Criminal mischief.
Avenue J/ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1600 Sycamore Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
104 US 190 — Theft.
Sam Houston Ave./ Boettcher Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
7th Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
11th Street/ Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.
Sept. 11
SH-30 W. / IH-45 S. — Fleet crash.
2250 SH-19 — Assisting other agency.
1548 11th Street — Found property.
136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
112/ 114 Enfield Ct. — Residential burglary.
486 SH-75 N. — Found property.
Sept. 12
300 blk. Bowers Blvd. — Sexual assault.
1721 11th Street — Theft.
Avenue S / IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 10
602 IH-45 N. — Grass fire.
13 Emerald Ln. — Residential burglary.
23 Ida Olivia Rd. — Criminal mischief.
42 Outback Alley — Domestic dispute.
7th Street/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
1000 IH-45 N. — Grass fire.
Sept. 11
75 Pine Dr. N. — Theft.
24 Pine Needle Ln. — Terroristic threat.
1846 IH-45 N. — Residential burglary.
392 Obannon Ranch Rd. — Domestic dispute.
FM 1375 E./ Gary Ln. — Major auto wreck.
3366 SH-19 — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 12
200 FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.
SH019/ Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
SH150 E./ FM 1097 — Major auto wreck.
52 Frank Cloud Rd. — Residential burglary.
FM 405/ Bird Farm Rd. — Outside fire.
Avenue S/ IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 10
Cornelius A. Bell Jr. — Drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Elvis Delgado — Continuous violence against the family.
Sept. 11
Billy E. Smith — Possession of a controlled substance.
Eberardo S. Leal Monroy — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Christopher P. Lima — Conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth B. Bay Jr. — Injury to child/ elderly/ disable with intent to bodily injury, manslaughter.
Sergio B. Trevino — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Darren Robbins — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Sept. 12
Alicia N. Muniz — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a dangerous drug, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jose Ramirez-Noria — Possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew B. Pressley — Possession of a controlled substance (Bond surrender).
Kendrick R. Taylor — Assault causing bodily injury.
Elkin Martinez Cornelio — Possession of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), DWI, unlawful carrying a weapon, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Sept. 13
Finea K. Kohl — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
