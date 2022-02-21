Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 18

141 IH 45 – Theft.

1504 Windwood – Burglary.

663 Moffett Springs – Criminal mischief.

1403 Greenbriar – Assault.

97 Brunch – Deadly conduct.

2521 Crosstimbers – Found property.

1605 Wildwood – Possible stolen property was located and a known juvenile was reported missing.

281 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

Feb. 19

12th St & University – Failure to stop and give information.

SH 19 & US 190 – Major wreck.

4020 Sam Houston – Theft.

2504 Sam Houston – Criminal mischief.

3000 SH 30 – Burglary of a vehicle.

3118 Molly Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.

141 IH 45 S – Theft.

Feb. 20

100 Pine Hill – Aggravated robbery.

200 block of US 190 – Minor wreck.

1315 10th St – Suspicious incident.

900 11th St – Minor wreck.

2615 El Toro – Suspicious incident.

33 Estill – Assault.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 18

Ardelsa Brown – Public intoxication.

Jeremy Dill – Warrants.

April Wiley – Theft.

Feb. 19

Hunter Tiede – Driving while intoxicated.

Dylan Cooley – Multiple traffic warrants.

Calvin Williams – Theft.

Camelia Gil-Nunez – Driving under the influence.

Feb. 20

Patrick Tyrek – Public intoxication.

Florenz Combie – Family violence.

Angelica Pettus – Municipal court warrants.

Kyle Smith – Warrants.

McKoryc Normal – Warrants.

