Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 18
141 IH 45 – Theft.
1504 Windwood – Burglary.
663 Moffett Springs – Criminal mischief.
1403 Greenbriar – Assault.
97 Brunch – Deadly conduct.
2521 Crosstimbers – Found property.
1605 Wildwood – Possible stolen property was located and a known juvenile was reported missing.
281 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
Feb. 19
12th St & University – Failure to stop and give information.
SH 19 & US 190 – Major wreck.
4020 Sam Houston – Theft.
2504 Sam Houston – Criminal mischief.
3000 SH 30 – Burglary of a vehicle.
3118 Molly Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
Feb. 20
100 Pine Hill – Aggravated robbery.
200 block of US 190 – Minor wreck.
1315 10th St – Suspicious incident.
900 11th St – Minor wreck.
2615 El Toro – Suspicious incident.
33 Estill – Assault.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 18
Ardelsa Brown – Public intoxication.
Jeremy Dill – Warrants.
April Wiley – Theft.
Feb. 19
Hunter Tiede – Driving while intoxicated.
Dylan Cooley – Multiple traffic warrants.
Calvin Williams – Theft.
Camelia Gil-Nunez – Driving under the influence.
Feb. 20
Patrick Tyrek – Public intoxication.
Florenz Combie – Family violence.
Angelica Pettus – Municipal court warrants.
Kyle Smith – Warrants.
McKoryc Normal – Warrants.
