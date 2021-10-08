Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 6
2456 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.
115 IH-45 — Found property.
1400 blk. Cherry Hills Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
124 IH-45 — Unattended death.
7031 SH-75 S. — Fraud/ use of identifying information.
1961 Quality Blvd. — Criminal mischief.
Oct. 7
389 Johnson Rd. — Overdose.
1414 Hill Pine — Domestic dispute.
3000 blk. Pint Grove Dr. — Unattended death.
431 US-190 — Found property.
1610 Sycamore Ave. — Stolen vehicle.
2615 El Toro — Violation or protective order.
200 SH-75 — Major auto wreck.
1100 blk. US-190 — Major auto wreck.
SH-75 N./ 10th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 8
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Found property.
263 IH-45 — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 6
9300 SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.
2127 FM 1375 E. — Residential fire.
Oct. 7
118 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Criminal mischief.
90 Arrowhead Ln. — Animal abuse.
11 Highland Dr. — Criminal trespass.
105 Roberts Rd. — Residential burglary.
200 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.
Oct. 8
FM 1375 W./ Little Road Lp. — Outside fire.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 6
Jason W. Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance.
Amanuel Andrade — Assault of a pregnant person.
Wayne E. Mills Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ty B. Hill — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (bond surrender), possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender).
Luis D. Armenta — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), evading arrest detention (3 counts), possession of marijuana (2 counts).
Stanley W. Perkins — Criminal mischief, criminal trespass, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Oct. 7
Dalyncia D. Freeman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gerald B. Hines — Fraud/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Maggie L. Hernandez — Possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony R. Doughty — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
