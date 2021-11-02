Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 1

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated assault.

600 SH-75 — Major auto wreck.

560 FM 2821 W. — Missing person.

1235 Josey St. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 1

2200 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

600 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.

FM 2821 E./ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

146 Scott Rd. — Residential burglary.

25 Longhorn Lp. — Theft.

39 Enchanted Oaks Ct. — Forgery.

9290 SH-75 S. — Forgery.

6447 SM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

2900 SH-19 — Fleet accident.

532 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 2

36 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Residential fire.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 1

Frank A. York — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.

Deshawn D. Robinson — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Nakia S. Ashley — Theft (2 counts), theft of service.

Glenna Rogers — Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 2

Chad W. White — Aggravated assault of a date/ family/ hosuehold with a weapon. 

