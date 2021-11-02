Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 1
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated assault.
600 SH-75 — Major auto wreck.
560 FM 2821 W. — Missing person.
1235 Josey St. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 1
2200 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
600 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.
FM 2821 E./ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
146 Scott Rd. — Residential burglary.
25 Longhorn Lp. — Theft.
39 Enchanted Oaks Ct. — Forgery.
9290 SH-75 S. — Forgery.
6447 SM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
2900 SH-19 — Fleet accident.
532 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 2
36 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Residential fire.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 1
Frank A. York — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.
Deshawn D. Robinson — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Nakia S. Ashley — Theft (2 counts), theft of service.
Glenna Rogers — Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 2
Chad W. White — Aggravated assault of a date/ family/ hosuehold with a weapon.
