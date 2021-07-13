Huntsville Police Department
July 12
141 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
200 SH 75 S. — Major auto wreck.
1300-3309 Smither Dr. — Animal bite.
108 Kyle Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
SH19 / SH30 E. — Minor auto wreck.
7629 SH-75 S. — Criminal mischief.
1104 Sleepy Hollow Cir. — Criminal trespass.
215 IH-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1220 11th Street — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 12
1658 SH-75 N. — Stolen vehicle.
IH-45 S./ Park Road 40 — Minor auto wreck.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.
206 SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.
July 13
8 FM 2296 — Domestic dispute.
5980 FM 1374 — Criminal Trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 12
Chelsey L. Phares — Public intoxication.
Jaycee M. Parker — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Quatavia L. Berotte — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Rose M. Lucia — DWI.
Tracy L. Edwards — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
George M. Gloria Jr. — Theft of mail.
Nathaniel T. Holoman — Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with fabricating physical evidence.
July 13
Timothy Dennis Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
