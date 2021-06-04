Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 3

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

1409 13th St. — Suspicious incident.

2300 blk Avenue M — Major accident.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

June 4

281 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1010 8th Street — Assault.

1100 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 3

48 Caney Creek Dr. — Civil dispute.

1328 Four Notch Rd. — Shots heard.

Lee Hightower Rd./ FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 3

Kyle R. Craft — Assault of family/ household member.

Blake A. Wilson — Theft of property.

June 4

Alexis N. Pressley — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jakobe R. Hall — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Tags

Trending Video