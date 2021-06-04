Huntsville Police Department
June 3
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
1409 13th St. — Suspicious incident.
2300 blk Avenue M — Major accident.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
June 4
281 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1010 8th Street — Assault.
1100 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 3
48 Caney Creek Dr. — Civil dispute.
1328 Four Notch Rd. — Shots heard.
Lee Hightower Rd./ FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 3
Kyle R. Craft — Assault of family/ household member.
Blake A. Wilson — Theft of property.
June 4
Alexis N. Pressley — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jakobe R. Hall — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
