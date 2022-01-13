Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 11

SH 75 N – Failure to stop and give information.

Montgomery Rd. and Sam Houston – Minor wreck.

3008 SH 30 W – Damaged vehicle.

Sam Houston Ave. / Ave. J – Major accident.

11th St. / IH 45 S – Minor accident.

SH 75 N / 11th St. – Minor accident.

Angier Rd. / Old Houston Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

1450 Pleasant Valley Dr. – Assault.

141 IH 45 S – Found property.

1027 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

1108 Bearkat Blvd. – Criminal mischief.

141 IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH 45 S – Theft.

1421 20 1/2 St. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Department

Jan. 11

Jose Luis Lopez – Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated third or more, fail to identify / fugitive intent to give false information, hold over / ICE.

Michael Austin Shoemaker – Public intoxication.

John Joseph Alvarado – Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Nathan Jamal Wilson – Forgery financial instrument.

Nicholas Kaleb Jackson – Unauthorized use of vehicle.

Rojae Daejon Kizzee – Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family member, abandoning and endangering a child criminal negligence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention.

Raymond Earl Neal Jr. – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Robert Earl Humphrey – Possession of marijuana.

Tadrian Damonte Riles – Violation of smoking ordinance.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 11

Nathan Wilson – Forgery.

Monica Mark – Cited for theft and released.

