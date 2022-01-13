Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 11
SH 75 N – Failure to stop and give information.
Montgomery Rd. and Sam Houston – Minor wreck.
3008 SH 30 W – Damaged vehicle.
Sam Houston Ave. / Ave. J – Major accident.
11th St. / IH 45 S – Minor accident.
SH 75 N / 11th St. – Minor accident.
Angier Rd. / Old Houston Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
1450 Pleasant Valley Dr. – Assault.
141 IH 45 S – Found property.
1027 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
1108 Bearkat Blvd. – Criminal mischief.
141 IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give information.
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
1421 20 1/2 St. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Department
Jan. 11
Jose Luis Lopez – Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated third or more, fail to identify / fugitive intent to give false information, hold over / ICE.
Michael Austin Shoemaker – Public intoxication.
John Joseph Alvarado – Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Nathan Jamal Wilson – Forgery financial instrument.
Nicholas Kaleb Jackson – Unauthorized use of vehicle.
Rojae Daejon Kizzee – Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family member, abandoning and endangering a child criminal negligence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention.
Raymond Earl Neal Jr. – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robert Earl Humphrey – Possession of marijuana.
Tadrian Damonte Riles – Violation of smoking ordinance.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 11
Nathan Wilson – Forgery.
Monica Mark – Cited for theft and released.
