Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 15

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

2600 El Topo St. — Welfare concern.

7229 SH-75 S. — Welfare concern.

2501 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.

1309 14th Street — Theft.

Sept. 16

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 15

82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.

93 Three Notch Rd. — Theft.

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1303 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Sept. 16

2102 IH-45 N. — Vehicle fire.

2502 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 15

James C. Gambrell — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of date/ family/ household member with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

Melissa D. Heath — Aggravated assault of a date/ family, household member with a weapon (bond surrender).

Zachary Ford — Terroristic threat of a public servant.

Cedric W. Simmons — DWI 3rd or more.

Chansome Phomphakdy — Habitation burglary with intent to another felony.

David E. Jones — Aggravated assault of a date/ family, household member by impeding breath.

Sept. 16

William E. Guardado — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence), terroristic threat. 

