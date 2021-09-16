Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 15
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
2600 El Topo St. — Welfare concern.
7229 SH-75 S. — Welfare concern.
2501 Sam Houston Ave. — Major auto wreck.
1309 14th Street — Theft.
Sept. 16
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 15
82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.
93 Three Notch Rd. — Theft.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1303 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 16
2102 IH-45 N. — Vehicle fire.
2502 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 15
James C. Gambrell — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of date/ family/ household member with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
Melissa D. Heath — Aggravated assault of a date/ family, household member with a weapon (bond surrender).
Zachary Ford — Terroristic threat of a public servant.
Cedric W. Simmons — DWI 3rd or more.
Chansome Phomphakdy — Habitation burglary with intent to another felony.
David E. Jones — Aggravated assault of a date/ family, household member by impeding breath.
Sept. 16
William E. Guardado — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence), terroristic threat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.