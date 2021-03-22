Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 19

300 MLK Blvd. — Runaway.

3190 SH-30 W. — Failure to stop and give information.

2600 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

1300 Avenue Q — Theft.

2914 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

208 Willowbend Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1546 11th Street — Criminal mischief.

312 Forest Ln. — Suspicious incident.

141 IH 45 — Theft.

141 IH 45 — Failure to stop and give information.

March 20

1440 Brazos St. — Unattended death.

7684 SH 75 — Criminal mischief

310 16th Street — Domestic dispute.

March 21

2111 Avenue S — Failure to stop and give information.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

235 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

2501 Lake Rd. — Terroristic threat.

1440 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Incident report.

1000 MLK Blvd. — Major auto wreck.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

7600 SH 75 S. — Major auto wreck.

2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 19

9 Andrew St. — Disturbance.

2534 Montgomery Rd. — Assisting other agency.

5980 FM 1374 — Aggravated assault.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

March 20

34 Lake Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

15 Underwood Dr. — Theft.

840 FM 405 — Criminal trespass.

3762 SH 19 (Riverside) — Harassment.

5 Brandon Rd. — Theft.

March 21

2501 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

655 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.

March 22

7160 SH 75 S. — Terroristic threat.

1502 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 19

Justin D. Hawthorne — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Isaac X. Ticani — Public intoxication.

John A. Harrison — Possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving.

Maynor Macario Panjoj — DUI (Minor)

Devonta R. Adams — Evading arrest (2 counts), accident involving damage to vehicle, DWI.

Nathan Wheaton — Possession of marijuana.

Shania Mishaw — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Melissa D. Heath — Aggravated assault.

March 20

Jacob A. Gaiser — Building burglary, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Anthony Hale — Building burglary.

Codey L. Colvin — Possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury.

Sierra Lester — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury.

Jermie G. Mason — Criminal trespass.

Olga L. Schramm — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jazmon L. Bryant — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.

March 21

Gregorio D. Acosta — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Juan M. Guatemala Olivarez — Resisting arrest.

Bennie R. Charles — DWI. 

Tags

Trending Video