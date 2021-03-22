Huntsville Police Department
March 19
300 MLK Blvd. — Runaway.
3190 SH-30 W. — Failure to stop and give information.
2600 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
1300 Avenue Q — Theft.
2914 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
208 Willowbend Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1546 11th Street — Criminal mischief.
312 Forest Ln. — Suspicious incident.
141 IH 45 — Theft.
141 IH 45 — Failure to stop and give information.
March 20
1440 Brazos St. — Unattended death.
7684 SH 75 — Criminal mischief
310 16th Street — Domestic dispute.
March 21
2111 Avenue S — Failure to stop and give information.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
235 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
2501 Lake Rd. — Terroristic threat.
1440 Avenue C — Domestic dispute.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Incident report.
1000 MLK Blvd. — Major auto wreck.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
7600 SH 75 S. — Major auto wreck.
2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 19
9 Andrew St. — Disturbance.
2534 Montgomery Rd. — Assisting other agency.
5980 FM 1374 — Aggravated assault.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
March 20
34 Lake Rd. (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
15 Underwood Dr. — Theft.
840 FM 405 — Criminal trespass.
3762 SH 19 (Riverside) — Harassment.
5 Brandon Rd. — Theft.
March 21
2501 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
655 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.
March 22
7160 SH 75 S. — Terroristic threat.
1502 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 19
Justin D. Hawthorne — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Isaac X. Ticani — Public intoxication.
John A. Harrison — Possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving.
Maynor Macario Panjoj — DUI (Minor)
Devonta R. Adams — Evading arrest (2 counts), accident involving damage to vehicle, DWI.
Nathan Wheaton — Possession of marijuana.
Shania Mishaw — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Melissa D. Heath — Aggravated assault.
March 20
Jacob A. Gaiser — Building burglary, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Anthony Hale — Building burglary.
Codey L. Colvin — Possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury.
Sierra Lester — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury.
Jermie G. Mason — Criminal trespass.
Olga L. Schramm — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jazmon L. Bryant — Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.
March 21
Gregorio D. Acosta — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Juan M. Guatemala Olivarez — Resisting arrest.
Bennie R. Charles — DWI.
