Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 8

1020-B MLK Dr – Terroristic threat.

277 Wanza Rd – Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2033 11th St – Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1304 Sam Houston Ave – Assault.

101 FM 2821 E – Assault.

Feb. 9

340 Oaklawn St – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 8

717-500 FM 2821 W – Drugs.

223-A Three Notch Rd – Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 8

Colin Sweeny – Possession of a controlled substance.

Abisai Federico Carbajal – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Billy Hill – Criminal trespass.

Stephen Benet Houston – Aggravated kidnapping.

Feb. 9

Barbara Harden – Possession of marijuana.

Monique Welch – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Adams – Public intoxication.

Davon Breaux – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Stanley Varner – Unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Zaccheus Mathews – Unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Zachary Mathews – Unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Kenneth Christian Wilson – Driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a licensed holder.

Payton Alexander Kibby – Miscellaneous Class C and public intoxication.

