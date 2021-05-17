Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 14

148 IH-45 S.— Vehicle burglary.

2514 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2523 Avenue M — Suspicious incident.

Sam Houston Ave./ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1702 19th Street — Found property.

2333 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

3206 Elks Dr. — Domestic dispute.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

622 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

802 Cline St. — Domestic dispute.

SH 75/ Airport Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1900 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

May 15

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

Veterans Memorial Pkwy. /SH-30 — Minor auto wreck.

204 Normal Park Rd. — Missing person.

331 US190 — Domestic dispute.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1101 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.

May 16

1101 Sleepy Hollow — Harassment.

141 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

IH-45/ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

259 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

631 Avenue H — Domestic dispute.

1101 Sycamore Ave. — Aggravated assault.

2720 Angier St. — Domestic dispute.

2608 El Toro Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 14

22 Whatley Ln. — Animal abuse.

11 Pine Hollow St. — Harassment.

31 Johnson St. — Criminal mischief.

5242 SH-30 W. — Criminal trespass.

SH-75 N./ Airport Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

15 Wren Dr. — Assault.

54 Hughes Rd. — Domestic dispute.

May 15

5 Michael St. — Vehicle fire.

3900 SH-30 W. — Assault.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Disturbance.

110 Fishermans Trl. — Theft.

FM 405/ SH-19 — Domestic dispute.

May 16

60 Horace Smith Rd. — Criminal mischief.

19 Kickapoo Dr. — Sexual assault.

16 Connor Ln. — Unattended death.

37 Hostetter Spur — Shots heard.

FM 1375 W./ Krystyniak Rd. — Disturbance.

May 17

24 Fairchild Ln. — Stolen vehicle.

16 Tejas Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 14

Xzavious Marsh — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Michael A. Offutt — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ralph L. Ashby — Online solicitation of a minor.

Mary A. Craig — Possession of a controlled substance.

Javier Garcia — DWI.

James O. Sanderson — DWI.

Tyrone Morrison — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, assault of a family/ household member, arson, terroristic threat, failure to identify.

May 15

Amber N. Dent — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Randolph Thompson — Intoxication assault with a vehicle (2 counts), injury to a child/ elderly or disable (3 counts).

Najeik Willis — Accident involving damage to vehicle, loud noise.

Darien D. Shaw — Possession of marijuana.

Kobey Clark — Public intoxication.

Paul K. Taylor — Driving while licence invalid.

May 16

Kevin Beckwith — Parole and pardon board violation.

Dawson McClesky — Public intoxication.

Mody Doucoure — Theft.

Goodness C. Nwawuihe — Theft.

Gabriella N. Coen-Alaniz — DWI, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Andrew J. Myers — Aggravated assault, abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect (2 counts).

Jeffrey M. Casella — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, parole and pardon board violation. 

Tags

Trending Video