Huntsville Police Department
May 14
148 IH-45 S.— Vehicle burglary.
2514 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2523 Avenue M — Suspicious incident.
Sam Houston Ave./ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1702 19th Street — Found property.
2333 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
3206 Elks Dr. — Domestic dispute.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
622 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
802 Cline St. — Domestic dispute.
SH 75/ Airport Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1900 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
May 15
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
Veterans Memorial Pkwy. /SH-30 — Minor auto wreck.
204 Normal Park Rd. — Missing person.
331 US190 — Domestic dispute.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1101 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.
May 16
1101 Sleepy Hollow — Harassment.
141 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
IH-45/ Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
259 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
631 Avenue H — Domestic dispute.
1101 Sycamore Ave. — Aggravated assault.
2720 Angier St. — Domestic dispute.
2608 El Toro Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 14
22 Whatley Ln. — Animal abuse.
11 Pine Hollow St. — Harassment.
31 Johnson St. — Criminal mischief.
5242 SH-30 W. — Criminal trespass.
SH-75 N./ Airport Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
15 Wren Dr. — Assault.
54 Hughes Rd. — Domestic dispute.
May 15
5 Michael St. — Vehicle fire.
3900 SH-30 W. — Assault.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Disturbance.
110 Fishermans Trl. — Theft.
FM 405/ SH-19 — Domestic dispute.
May 16
60 Horace Smith Rd. — Criminal mischief.
19 Kickapoo Dr. — Sexual assault.
16 Connor Ln. — Unattended death.
37 Hostetter Spur — Shots heard.
FM 1375 W./ Krystyniak Rd. — Disturbance.
May 17
24 Fairchild Ln. — Stolen vehicle.
16 Tejas Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 14
Xzavious Marsh — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Michael A. Offutt — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ralph L. Ashby — Online solicitation of a minor.
Mary A. Craig — Possession of a controlled substance.
Javier Garcia — DWI.
James O. Sanderson — DWI.
Tyrone Morrison — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, assault of a family/ household member, arson, terroristic threat, failure to identify.
May 15
Amber N. Dent — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Randolph Thompson — Intoxication assault with a vehicle (2 counts), injury to a child/ elderly or disable (3 counts).
Najeik Willis — Accident involving damage to vehicle, loud noise.
Darien D. Shaw — Possession of marijuana.
Kobey Clark — Public intoxication.
Paul K. Taylor — Driving while licence invalid.
May 16
Kevin Beckwith — Parole and pardon board violation.
Dawson McClesky — Public intoxication.
Mody Doucoure — Theft.
Goodness C. Nwawuihe — Theft.
Gabriella N. Coen-Alaniz — DWI, accident involving damage to vehicle.
Andrew J. Myers — Aggravated assault, abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect (2 counts).
Jeffrey M. Casella — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, parole and pardon board violation.
