Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 1
3209 Powell Rd. — Welfare concern.
1500 Avenue O — Assault.
2700 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
223 IH-45 S. — Theft.
7100 blk. SH-75 S. — Unattended death.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 1
32 Old Waverly Rd. — Theft.
7 Deerfield Rd. — Theft.
313 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
169 Oates Brothers Rd. — Credit card abuse.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.
6 Pine Hollow Dr. — Theft.
Bath Rd./ FM 1374 — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 1
Demi R. Dominguez — DWI, resisting arrest search or transport, assault public servant.
Devrick D. Parks — Continuous violence against the family (2 counts), theft of a firearm.
