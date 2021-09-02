Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 1

3209 Powell Rd. — Welfare concern.

1500 Avenue O — Assault.

2700 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

223 IH-45 S. — Theft.

7100 blk. SH-75 S. — Unattended death.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 1

32 Old Waverly Rd. — Theft.

7 Deerfield Rd. — Theft.

313 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

169 Oates Brothers Rd. — Credit card abuse.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.

6 Pine Hollow Dr. — Theft.

Bath Rd./ FM 1374 — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 1

Demi R. Dominguez — DWI, resisting arrest search or transport, assault public servant.

Devrick D. Parks — Continuous violence against the family (2 counts), theft of a firearm. 

Tags

Trending Video