Huntsville Police Department

July 14

US 190/ Champion Wood — Major auto wreck.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

26 FM 247 — Theft.

458 Cherry Hills Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

July 15

1612 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

SH-75/ FM 2821 — Failure to stop and give information.

2700 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

620 Hickory Dr. — Burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 14

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.

90 Hill St. — Theft.

1 Pine Breeze St. — Child or elderly abuse.

717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.

17 Pine Lake Dr. — Disturbance.

2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

US 190/ Champion Wood Yard Rd. — Major auto wreck.

July 15

1867 FM 980 — Criminal trespass.

86 Gazebo St. — Domestic dispute.

285 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

1123 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.

156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

48 Caney Creek Dr. — Criminal trespass.

288 FM 2693 E. — Residential fire.

1 Walker Trl. — Theft.

12 Walker St. — Residential burglary.

157 E. Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.

July 16

SH-30 W./ Linda Ln. — Major auto wreck.

33 Roundabout Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 14

Robert L. Brown — Assault of a family/ household member with impeding breath.

Dushuan D. Harrison — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Abbie Holy-Price — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy L. Burkhalter — Theft of service.

Morgan L. Middleton — Possession of a controlled substance, accident involving damage.

Katrina Colbert — Aggravated assault of family/ household member.

Rick O. Jackson — Evading arrest with vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Elizabeth D. Walker — Injury to child/ elderly or disable with intent to bodily injury, resisting arrest search or transport. 

Tags

Trending Video