Huntsville Police Department
July 14
US 190/ Champion Wood — Major auto wreck.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
26 FM 247 — Theft.
458 Cherry Hills Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
July 15
1612 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
SH-75/ FM 2821 — Failure to stop and give information.
2700 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
620 Hickory Dr. — Burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 14
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.
90 Hill St. — Theft.
1 Pine Breeze St. — Child or elderly abuse.
717 FM 2821 W. — Theft.
17 Pine Lake Dr. — Disturbance.
2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
US 190/ Champion Wood Yard Rd. — Major auto wreck.
July 15
1867 FM 980 — Criminal trespass.
86 Gazebo St. — Domestic dispute.
285 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
1123 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.
156 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
48 Caney Creek Dr. — Criminal trespass.
288 FM 2693 E. — Residential fire.
1 Walker Trl. — Theft.
12 Walker St. — Residential burglary.
157 E. Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.
July 16
SH-30 W./ Linda Ln. — Major auto wreck.
33 Roundabout Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 14
Robert L. Brown — Assault of a family/ household member with impeding breath.
Dushuan D. Harrison — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Abbie Holy-Price — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy L. Burkhalter — Theft of service.
Morgan L. Middleton — Possession of a controlled substance, accident involving damage.
Katrina Colbert — Aggravated assault of family/ household member.
Rick O. Jackson — Evading arrest with vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Elizabeth D. Walker — Injury to child/ elderly or disable with intent to bodily injury, resisting arrest search or transport.
