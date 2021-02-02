Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 1
Avenue J/ Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2616 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
141 IH 45 S. — Theft.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Residential burglary.
1220 11th Street — Theft.
6021 SH 75 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1300 Smither Drive — Theft.
110 Memorial Hospital Drive — Aggravated assault
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 1
7 White Tail Ln. — Animal bite.
25 Cherry Rd. — Runaway juvenile.
523 SH 75 N. — Major auto wreck.
823 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.
32 Old Tram Rd. — Outside fire.
131 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2901 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.
7684 Sh 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
301 IH 45 N. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
Feb. 2
2694 IH 45 S — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 1
Christopher D. Mobley — Aggravated assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint, assault of a family/ household member.
Edward C. Clark III — DWI.
Nakesha Y. Mason — Assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief.
Donald N. Davis — Assault causing bodily injury.
Feb. 2
Alexandria Knight — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
James E. Simon Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Devin R. Crochet — Possession of marijuana.
Courtney Crochet — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana.
