Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 1

Avenue J/ Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2616 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

141 IH 45 S. — Theft.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Residential burglary.

1220 11th Street — Theft.

6021 SH 75 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1300 Smither Drive — Theft.

110 Memorial Hospital Drive — Aggravated assault

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 1

7 White Tail Ln. — Animal bite.

25 Cherry Rd. — Runaway juvenile.

523 SH 75 N. — Major auto wreck.

823 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.

32 Old Tram Rd. — Outside fire.

131 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2901 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.

7684 Sh 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

301 IH 45 N. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

Feb. 2

2694 IH 45 S — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 1

Christopher D. Mobley — Aggravated assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint, assault of a family/ household member.

Edward C. Clark III — DWI.

Nakesha Y. Mason — Assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief.

Donald N. Davis — Assault causing bodily injury.

Feb. 2

Alexandria Knight — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

James E. Simon Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Devin R. Crochet — Possession of marijuana.

Courtney Crochet — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana.

