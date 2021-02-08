Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 5

2333 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

1903 Avenue P — Residential burglary.

1802 Normal Park Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2507 Lake Rd. — Welfare concern.

1406 Pine Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ Ryans Ferry — Minor auto wreck.

2452 Montgomery Rd. — Found property.

Hwy. 30/ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

600 FM 2821 — Assault.

1090 IH 45 S. — Domestic dispute.

Feb. 6

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Sexual assault.

1300 blk. Avenue C — Sexual assault.

196 IH 45 — Assault.

1300 Smither Rd. — Theft.

1114 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

7030 SH 75 S. — Assault.

2719 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

200 IH 45 S. — Aggravated assault.

US 190/ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.

2452 Lake Rd. — Aggravated assault.

Feb. 7

1701 Rollingwood — Assault.

2942 Minosa Lane — Dog bite.

1000 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 5

SH 30 W./ Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.

33 Underwood Dr. — Disturbance.

1735 US 190 — Warrant service.

1600 FM 980 — Residential fire.

16 Creek Pt. — Disturbance.

Feb. 6

6 Ground Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.

80 Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.

255 Horace Smith Rd. — Shots heard.

2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1502 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Feb. 7

463 Roberts Rd. — Sexual assault.

1303 US 190 — Animal abuse.

113 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Domestic dispute.

4916 FM 1374 — Fight.

3736 SH 19 — Grass fire.

2070 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 5

Amanda J. Nethery — DWI, resisting arrest search or transport.

Patrick Sebree-Scott — Parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Sierra M. Duncan — DWI.

David Wilbur — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.

Richard I. Harrison — Possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Humberto Avila — DWI.

Gregory D. Cox — Possession of marijuana.

Justin L. Kaywood — Sexual assault of a child.

Nichole Zamora — Theft.

Christopher L. Ringo — Theft.

Amos W. Savell — Interfere with public duties.

Bailey S. Murphy — Indecency with a child/ sexual contact.

Feb. 6

Ty B. Hill — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance.

Meredith G. Sanders — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Ella J. Crawford — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Janet S. Odat — Possession of a dangerous drug, driving while licence invalid with previous conviction.

Andrew J. Kowis — Public intoxication.

Feb. 7

Stephen W. Goss — DWI.

Jamarcus V. Bell — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Pedro Chomo-Choc — Public intoxication.

Rigoberto Chom-Choc — Public intoxication.

Jose S. Hernandez-Amaya — Possession of marijuana, immigration (hold over).

Pedro Gomez — DWI.

Trinidad Perez-Magdaleno — Public intoxication.

Eduardo Nieto-Esquivel — DWI. 

