Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 5
2333 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
1903 Avenue P — Residential burglary.
1802 Normal Park Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2507 Lake Rd. — Welfare concern.
1406 Pine Hill Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ Ryans Ferry — Minor auto wreck.
2452 Montgomery Rd. — Found property.
Hwy. 30/ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
600 FM 2821 — Assault.
1090 IH 45 S. — Domestic dispute.
Feb. 6
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Sexual assault.
1300 blk. Avenue C — Sexual assault.
196 IH 45 — Assault.
1300 Smither Rd. — Theft.
1114 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
7030 SH 75 S. — Assault.
2719 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
200 IH 45 S. — Aggravated assault.
US 190/ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.
2452 Lake Rd. — Aggravated assault.
Feb. 7
1701 Rollingwood — Assault.
2942 Minosa Lane — Dog bite.
1000 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 5
SH 30 W./ Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.
33 Underwood Dr. — Disturbance.
1735 US 190 — Warrant service.
1600 FM 980 — Residential fire.
16 Creek Pt. — Disturbance.
Feb. 6
6 Ground Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.
80 Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.
255 Horace Smith Rd. — Shots heard.
2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1502 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Feb. 7
463 Roberts Rd. — Sexual assault.
1303 US 190 — Animal abuse.
113 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Domestic dispute.
4916 FM 1374 — Fight.
3736 SH 19 — Grass fire.
2070 SH 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 5
Amanda J. Nethery — DWI, resisting arrest search or transport.
Patrick Sebree-Scott — Parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to identify as a fugitive.
Sierra M. Duncan — DWI.
David Wilbur — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.
Richard I. Harrison — Possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Humberto Avila — DWI.
Gregory D. Cox — Possession of marijuana.
Justin L. Kaywood — Sexual assault of a child.
Nichole Zamora — Theft.
Christopher L. Ringo — Theft.
Amos W. Savell — Interfere with public duties.
Bailey S. Murphy — Indecency with a child/ sexual contact.
Feb. 6
Ty B. Hill — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance.
Meredith G. Sanders — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Ella J. Crawford — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Janet S. Odat — Possession of a dangerous drug, driving while licence invalid with previous conviction.
Andrew J. Kowis — Public intoxication.
Feb. 7
Stephen W. Goss — DWI.
Jamarcus V. Bell — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Pedro Chomo-Choc — Public intoxication.
Rigoberto Chom-Choc — Public intoxication.
Jose S. Hernandez-Amaya — Possession of marijuana, immigration (hold over).
Pedro Gomez — DWI.
Trinidad Perez-Magdaleno — Public intoxication.
Eduardo Nieto-Esquivel — DWI.
