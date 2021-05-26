Huntsville Police Department
May 24
2523 Avenue M — Theft.
322 Sumac Rd. — Unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
136 Ravenwood Village — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
125 Dee Ln. — Runaway.
145 Essex Blvd. — Aggravated assault.
2101 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.
2421 Sam Houston Ave. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
3700 Golden Rod Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
500 blk IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
3009 SH 30 W. — Theft.
May 25
206 Brookside Dr. — Domestic dispute.
285 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2000 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1312 Smither Dr. — Theft/ firearm.
2451 Lake Rd. — Suspicious activity.
508 Nanway Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
900 blk US 190 — Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 24
16 Woodland Hills Dr. — Attempted suicide.
16 Pine Tree Rd. — Disturbance.
1756 SH-75 N. — Theft.
Ground Creek Dr/ FM 1375 E. — Animal abuse.
59 Horseshoe Lake Rd. — Theft.
38 Old Waverly Rd. — Domestic dispute.
141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Disturbance.
91 Cedar Hill Dr. — Criminal trespass.
May 25
Lee Wood Rd./ Haas Rd. — Animal abuse.
3102 IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
660 FM 1374 — Criminal mischief.
6433 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 24
Eduardo Ramirez — No drivers license.
Jaycee M. Parker — Assault causing bodily injury.
Quatavia L. Berotte — Assault causing bodily injury.
Patricia A. Murray — Assault family violence.
Brandon W. Helm — Assault family violence.
Magdaleno G. Avila — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Jose L. Espinoza Jr. — Failure to identify as a fugitive, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Adrian Dupree — Assault causing bodily injury.
James S. Juniel — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
May 25
Thomas L. Skeens — Public intoxication.
Jesus Guerrero Jr. — Possession of marijuana.
Tyrrel J. Dennis — Evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle.
Alexander Rodriguez — Burglary of a building, failure to identify as a fugitive, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Dedric E. Mills — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
May 26
Jesse Wiley — Theft of property.
