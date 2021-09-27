Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 24

200 blk. SH-75 — Sexual assault.

1100 US 190 — Major auto wreck.

912 Lincoln Dr. — Criminal mischief.

16th Street / Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2500 Smither Dr. — Major auto wreck.

2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

Normal Park Dr. / 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Avenue O / 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

Montgomery Rd. / Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1719 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

Sept. 25

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

SH-30 W. / Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.

904 Thomason St. — Animal bite.

Sam Houston Ave./ Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

340 Bowers Blvd. — Assault.

Sept. 26

2501 Lake Rd. — Assault.

IH-45 S / Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

8000 SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.

1238 20th Street — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 24

Shorewood Dr./ FM 980 — Theft.

9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.

2 FS Rd 214 — Person with weapon.

728 FM 405 — Stolen vehicle.

SH-19/ Morris Ln. — Major auto wreck.

Sept. 25

125 Summer Place — Criminal mischief.

90 C Hill St. — Criminal trespass.

114 Ranch Acres Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

362 Round Prairie Rd. — Outside fire.

Sept. 26

717 FM 2821 W. — Recovered stolen property.

106 Green Haven Dr. — Domestic dispute.

8000 SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.

837 Moffett Springs Rd. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

5 Cogans Grove — Animal abuse.

Stubblefield Lake Rd./ FM 1374 — Theft.

6505 FM 1374 — Vehicle burglary.

23 Galloway Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Sept. 27

22 Lake Shore Ln. — Sexual offenses.

SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.

49 Lessa Ln. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Sept. 24

Tina M. Gessell — Possession of a dangerous drug.

Jennifer Sykes — Assault causing bodily injury.

Shadaysha P. Little — Bench warrant (Montgomery Co.).

Jasmine L. Butler — Theft of property.

Philip S. Lynn — Aggravated assault of a date/ family/ household with weapon, assault of family/ household with impeding breath, sexual assault.

Sept. 25

Nicanor Edwards — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon (2 counts), failure to identify.

Daniel Edwards — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Larry J. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony R. Doughty — Assault causing bodily injury, criminal trespass, assault causing bodily injury.

Rachel A. Humphrey — Assault of a peace officer.

Jalen P. Green — Aggravated robbery.

Sept. 26

Jarrod K. Munden — Terroristic threat causing fear.

Daniel G. Rodriguez — Possession of a controlled substance.

Shaun D. Garrard — Possession of a controlled substance, display fictitious information.

Terrance B. Parker — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.

Prentice D. Tillis — Interfere with public duties. 

Tags

Trending Video