Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 24
200 blk. SH-75 — Sexual assault.
1100 US 190 — Major auto wreck.
912 Lincoln Dr. — Criminal mischief.
16th Street / Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2500 Smither Dr. — Major auto wreck.
2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
Normal Park Dr. / 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Avenue O / 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
Montgomery Rd. / Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1719 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
Sept. 25
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
SH-30 W. / Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.
904 Thomason St. — Animal bite.
Sam Houston Ave./ Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
340 Bowers Blvd. — Assault.
Sept. 26
2501 Lake Rd. — Assault.
IH-45 S / Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
8000 SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.
1238 20th Street — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 24
Shorewood Dr./ FM 980 — Theft.
9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.
2 FS Rd 214 — Person with weapon.
728 FM 405 — Stolen vehicle.
SH-19/ Morris Ln. — Major auto wreck.
Sept. 25
125 Summer Place — Criminal mischief.
90 C Hill St. — Criminal trespass.
114 Ranch Acres Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
362 Round Prairie Rd. — Outside fire.
Sept. 26
717 FM 2821 W. — Recovered stolen property.
106 Green Haven Dr. — Domestic dispute.
8000 SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.
837 Moffett Springs Rd. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
5 Cogans Grove — Animal abuse.
Stubblefield Lake Rd./ FM 1374 — Theft.
6505 FM 1374 — Vehicle burglary.
23 Galloway Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Sept. 27
22 Lake Shore Ln. — Sexual offenses.
SH-19/ FM 2821 E. — Minor auto wreck.
49 Lessa Ln. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Sept. 24
Tina M. Gessell — Possession of a dangerous drug.
Jennifer Sykes — Assault causing bodily injury.
Shadaysha P. Little — Bench warrant (Montgomery Co.).
Jasmine L. Butler — Theft of property.
Philip S. Lynn — Aggravated assault of a date/ family/ household with weapon, assault of family/ household with impeding breath, sexual assault.
Sept. 25
Nicanor Edwards — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon (2 counts), failure to identify.
Daniel Edwards — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Larry J. Vincent — Possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony R. Doughty — Assault causing bodily injury, criminal trespass, assault causing bodily injury.
Rachel A. Humphrey — Assault of a peace officer.
Jalen P. Green — Aggravated robbery.
Sept. 26
Jarrod K. Munden — Terroristic threat causing fear.
Daniel G. Rodriguez — Possession of a controlled substance.
Shaun D. Garrard — Possession of a controlled substance, display fictitious information.
Terrance B. Parker — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.
Prentice D. Tillis — Interfere with public duties.
