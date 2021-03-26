Huntsville Police Department

March 24

141 IH 45 S. — Theft.

191 Broadmoor Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2600 El Toro Dr. — Missing person.

1800 US 190 — Assisting other agency.

229 Normal Park Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

March 25

FM 247 — Assisting other agency.

1200 SH 19 — Assisting other agency.

3772 Montgomery Rd. — Burglary.

700 6th Street — Shooting.

104 IH 45 — Domestic dispute.

2604 Chimney Rock — Domestic dispute.

1300 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.

March 26

2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated assault.

200 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

2450 Lake Rd. — Assault.

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 24

SH 19/ Morris Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

148 Mutt Young Rd. — Criminal trespass.

1658 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.

13 Caney Creek Dr. — Theft.

14 Carolyn St. — Theft.

March 25

616 SH 150 E. — Residential burglary.

655 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal mischief.

56 N. Fork Ln. — Domestic dispute.

5 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. — Theft.

2200 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.

2546 SH 19 — Terroristic threatening.

9317 SH 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

March 26

21 Oak Bend Dr. — Domestic dispute.

SH 19/ Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 24

Michael C. Taylor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Courtney J. O’Bryant — Evading arrest.

Deandre Farris — Resisting arrest search or transport.

Uzezi S. Omakor — Evading arrest.

Raymond D. Smith — Assault, evading arrest.

Cameron McDaniel — Assault of a public servant.

Jordan A. Williams — Assault.

Enock Guto — Assault.

Francisco M. Campos Vaquera — Public intoxication.

Matthew B. Cox — Evading arrest with vehicle, possession of marijuana.

March 25

Jonathan Smith — Failure to comply as a sex offender.

Daniel Rogers — Possession of a controlled substance.

Emma Ramsey — Possession of marijuana.

Anthony R. Morning — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, assault, failure to appear.

Noe Perales-Ibarra — Possession of marijuana.

Anthony R. Sutton — Possession of marijuana.

Christopher A. Williams — Assault.

Artharrius V. Stone — Delivery of marijuna, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.

Caleb C. Newton — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

March 26

Tyeshia M. Williams — Possession of marijuana.

Thadous J. Clark — DWI.

Anton Abner — DWI.

 

