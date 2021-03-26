Huntsville Police Department
March 24
141 IH 45 S. — Theft.
191 Broadmoor Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2600 El Toro Dr. — Missing person.
1800 US 190 — Assisting other agency.
229 Normal Park Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
March 25
FM 247 — Assisting other agency.
1200 SH 19 — Assisting other agency.
3772 Montgomery Rd. — Burglary.
700 6th Street — Shooting.
104 IH 45 — Domestic dispute.
2604 Chimney Rock — Domestic dispute.
1300 Smither Dr. — Domestic dispute.
March 26
2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Aggravated assault.
200 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
2450 Lake Rd. — Assault.
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 24
SH 19/ Morris Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
148 Mutt Young Rd. — Criminal trespass.
1658 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.
13 Caney Creek Dr. — Theft.
14 Carolyn St. — Theft.
March 25
616 SH 150 E. — Residential burglary.
655 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal mischief.
56 N. Fork Ln. — Domestic dispute.
5 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. — Theft.
2200 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.
2546 SH 19 — Terroristic threatening.
9317 SH 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
March 26
21 Oak Bend Dr. — Domestic dispute.
SH 19/ Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 24
Michael C. Taylor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Courtney J. O’Bryant — Evading arrest.
Deandre Farris — Resisting arrest search or transport.
Uzezi S. Omakor — Evading arrest.
Raymond D. Smith — Assault, evading arrest.
Cameron McDaniel — Assault of a public servant.
Jordan A. Williams — Assault.
Enock Guto — Assault.
Francisco M. Campos Vaquera — Public intoxication.
Matthew B. Cox — Evading arrest with vehicle, possession of marijuana.
March 25
Jonathan Smith — Failure to comply as a sex offender.
Daniel Rogers — Possession of a controlled substance.
Emma Ramsey — Possession of marijuana.
Anthony R. Morning — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, assault, failure to appear.
Noe Perales-Ibarra — Possession of marijuana.
Anthony R. Sutton — Possession of marijuana.
Christopher A. Williams — Assault.
Artharrius V. Stone — Delivery of marijuna, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.
Caleb C. Newton — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
March 26
Tyeshia M. Williams — Possession of marijuana.
Thadous J. Clark — DWI.
Anton Abner — DWI.
