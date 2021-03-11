Huntsville Police Department
March 10
519 Cline St. — Animal bite.
2702 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
231 Evergreen Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1100 Sleepy Hollow — Suspicious incident.
172 Westridge — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
SH30 W./ IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
431 US 190 — Suspicious incident.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 10
523 SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
727 Pinedale Rd. — Disturbance.
March 11
3196 IH 45 N. — Vehicle fire.
1581 IH 45 N. — Disorderly conduct.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 10
Peter Hartman — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Christina Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory C. Arnold — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristine E. Philp — Possession of a controlled substance.
Renwick A. Merchant Sr. — Possession of a controlled substance.
Kirk A. Paulsel — Tampering with a witness (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Reeves — DWI.
Shakira Miller — Civil rights person in custody.
March 11
Anna G. Larios — Resisting arrest, assault (family violence).
Elexis Stanley — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Precious E. Wade — DWI.
Tyran Willis — Assault causing bodily injury.
