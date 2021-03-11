Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 10

519 Cline St. — Animal bite.

2702 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

231 Evergreen Rd. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1100 Sleepy Hollow — Suspicious incident.

172 Westridge — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

SH30 W./ IH-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

431 US 190 — Suspicious incident.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 10

523 SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

727 Pinedale Rd. — Disturbance.

March 11

3196 IH 45 N. — Vehicle fire.

1581 IH 45 N. — Disorderly conduct.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 10

Peter Hartman — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Christina Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory C. Arnold — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristine E. Philp — Possession of a controlled substance.

Renwick A. Merchant Sr. — Possession of a controlled substance.

Kirk A. Paulsel — Tampering with a witness (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Reeves — DWI.

Shakira Miller — Civil rights person in custody.

March 11

Anna G. Larios — Resisting arrest, assault (family violence).

Elexis Stanley — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Precious E. Wade — DWI.

Tyran Willis — Assault causing bodily injury.

