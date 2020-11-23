Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 20

160 IH 45 S. — Offensive criminal.

1608 SH 75 — Domestic dispute.

2400 Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.

1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.

269 SH 75 N — Robbery.

1912 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 21

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.

210 SH 75 N. — Assault.

100 IH 45 S. — Drugs.

2720 Angier Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.

605 IH 45 S — Failure to stop and give information.

11th St./ IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

97 Brunch Ave. — Criminal mischief.

Nov. 22

145 Essex Blvd. — Fight.

Lake Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

2720 Angier Rd. — Domestic dispute.

600 blk. Hayman — Attempted suicide.

639 IH 45 N — Domestic dispute.

Nov. 23

1900 blk. 20th St. — Unattended death.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 20

24 Mutt Young Rd. — Theft.

16 W. Lake Rd. — Disturbance.

79 Oates Brothers Rd. — Sexual assault.

1 Four Notch Rd. — Shots heard.

Nov. 21

1180 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.

29 FM 1696 E. — Shots heard.

320 FM 1375 W (New Waverly) — Theft.

53 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Criminal trespass.

49 Palisade Cir. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Nov. 22

FM 980/ O'bannon Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.

921 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.

200 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.

123 Palmetto — Water rescue.

1658 SH 75 N — Assault.

Wood Farm Rd./ SH 19 (Riverside) — Minor auto wreck.

Sterling Chapel Rd./ SH 19 — Disturbance.

SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Nov. 23

24 Fairchild Ln. — Domestic dispute.

9 Kiser Ln. — Unattended death.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 20

Landon J. Ashwell — DWI.

Sarah Hobbs — Public intoxication.

Steven Hatcher — DWI.

Nikki Norton — DWI.

Natalie K. Lambert — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.

Frederick R. Stanford — Possession of a controlled substance.

James A. Smiley — Possession of a controlled substance, credit/ debit card abuse (2 counts).

Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication.

Dennis L. Smith — Interfere with public duties.

Nov. 21

Jaime C. Martinez Jr. — Assault.

Brice Liljequist — Possession of a controlled substance.

David K. Fulcher — Possession of a controlled substance.

Victor Favela — DWI.

Kade Raheja — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

William S. Moore Belle — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Alexandria R. Pierce — Assault.

Christy Mathis — Unauthroized use of a vehicle.

Cameron Phelps — Theft.

Madison P. Grady — Theft.

Nov. 22

Nicholas K. Maxey — Possession of a controlled substance.

Angel R. Mosqueda — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Yolanda E. Parker — Possession of a controlled substance.

William R. Hollander — Possession of a controlled substance.

Damien O. Bishop — DWI. 

Tags

Trending Video