Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 20
160 IH 45 S. — Offensive criminal.
1608 SH 75 — Domestic dispute.
2400 Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.
1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.
269 SH 75 N — Robbery.
1912 Avenue M — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 21
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
322 Sumac Rd. — Domestic dispute.
210 SH 75 N. — Assault.
100 IH 45 S. — Drugs.
2720 Angier Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Burglary of a vehicle.
605 IH 45 S — Failure to stop and give information.
11th St./ IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
97 Brunch Ave. — Criminal mischief.
Nov. 22
145 Essex Blvd. — Fight.
Lake Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
2720 Angier Rd. — Domestic dispute.
600 blk. Hayman — Attempted suicide.
639 IH 45 N — Domestic dispute.
Nov. 23
1900 blk. 20th St. — Unattended death.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 20
24 Mutt Young Rd. — Theft.
16 W. Lake Rd. — Disturbance.
79 Oates Brothers Rd. — Sexual assault.
1 Four Notch Rd. — Shots heard.
Nov. 21
1180 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.
29 FM 1696 E. — Shots heard.
320 FM 1375 W (New Waverly) — Theft.
53 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Criminal trespass.
49 Palisade Cir. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Nov. 22
FM 980/ O'bannon Ranch Rd. — Major auto wreck.
921 FM 247 — Major auto wreck.
200 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.
123 Palmetto — Water rescue.
1658 SH 75 N — Assault.
Wood Farm Rd./ SH 19 (Riverside) — Minor auto wreck.
Sterling Chapel Rd./ SH 19 — Disturbance.
SH 19/ Ellisor Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Nov. 23
24 Fairchild Ln. — Domestic dispute.
9 Kiser Ln. — Unattended death.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 20
Landon J. Ashwell — DWI.
Sarah Hobbs — Public intoxication.
Steven Hatcher — DWI.
Nikki Norton — DWI.
Natalie K. Lambert — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.
Frederick R. Stanford — Possession of a controlled substance.
James A. Smiley — Possession of a controlled substance, credit/ debit card abuse (2 counts).
Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication.
Dennis L. Smith — Interfere with public duties.
Nov. 21
Jaime C. Martinez Jr. — Assault.
Brice Liljequist — Possession of a controlled substance.
David K. Fulcher — Possession of a controlled substance.
Victor Favela — DWI.
Kade Raheja — Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.
William S. Moore Belle — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Alexandria R. Pierce — Assault.
Christy Mathis — Unauthroized use of a vehicle.
Cameron Phelps — Theft.
Madison P. Grady — Theft.
Nov. 22
Nicholas K. Maxey — Possession of a controlled substance.
Angel R. Mosqueda — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Yolanda E. Parker — Possession of a controlled substance.
William R. Hollander — Possession of a controlled substance.
Damien O. Bishop — DWI.
