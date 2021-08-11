Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 9

1000 blk. Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.

400 Financial Plaza — Theft.

1235 Josey St. — Domestic dispute.

901 Thomason St. — Domestic dispute.

1932 American Legion Dr. — Theft.

400 Avenue H — Offensive crime.

123 Brookside Dr. — Theft.

100 blk. Ross St. — Sexual assault.

Aug. 10

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

2615 El Toro Dr. — Assault.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

2400 blk Montgomery Rd. — Sexual offense.

1312 Avenue O — Vehicle burglary.

2445 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.

1524 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2353 Avenue M — Theft.

1433 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 9

6296 FM 1374 — Theft.

492 FM 1791 N. — Theft.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.

16 Ward Rd. — Animal abuse.

677 SH 150 E. — Criminal trespass.

217 Temple Ln. — Theft.

3070 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

Aug. 10

255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.

136 Bates Ct. — Theft.

1020 MLK Blvd. — Assault.

9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.

18 Bluegill Ln. — Criminal mischief.

Aug. 11

328 Geneva Rd. — Burglary.

2911 SH-19 — Burglary.

SH-19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 9

Adam A. Comeaux — Assault causing bodily injury.

Gerald Walker — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

David Smiley — DWI with a child under 15.

Aug. 10

Matthew Lewis — Assault causing bodily injury.

Destinee I. Albert — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Ryan Moore — Criminal trespass.

Billy Hill — Failure to identify, giving false/ fictitious information. 

