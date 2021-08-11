Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 9
1000 blk. Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.
400 Financial Plaza — Theft.
1235 Josey St. — Domestic dispute.
901 Thomason St. — Domestic dispute.
1932 American Legion Dr. — Theft.
400 Avenue H — Offensive crime.
123 Brookside Dr. — Theft.
100 blk. Ross St. — Sexual assault.
Aug. 10
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
2615 El Toro Dr. — Assault.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
2400 blk Montgomery Rd. — Sexual offense.
1312 Avenue O — Vehicle burglary.
2445 Montgomery Rd. — Theft.
1524 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
2353 Avenue M — Theft.
1433 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 9
6296 FM 1374 — Theft.
492 FM 1791 N. — Theft.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.
16 Ward Rd. — Animal abuse.
677 SH 150 E. — Criminal trespass.
217 Temple Ln. — Theft.
3070 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
Aug. 10
255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.
136 Bates Ct. — Theft.
1020 MLK Blvd. — Assault.
9312 SH-75 S. — Theft.
18 Bluegill Ln. — Criminal mischief.
Aug. 11
328 Geneva Rd. — Burglary.
2911 SH-19 — Burglary.
SH-19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 9
Adam A. Comeaux — Assault causing bodily injury.
Gerald Walker — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
David Smiley — DWI with a child under 15.
Aug. 10
Matthew Lewis — Assault causing bodily injury.
Destinee I. Albert — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Ryan Moore — Criminal trespass.
Billy Hill — Failure to identify, giving false/ fictitious information.
