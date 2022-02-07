Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 4

141 IH S – Found Property

Feb. 5

1890 SH 30 E – Major wreck, drugs located and turned into evidence.

Ave S & IH 45 – Minor wreck.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

2401 Sycamore – Terroristic threat.

1107 US 190 – Stolen vehicle.

700 Hickory – Domestic violence.

SH 19 & US 190 – Minor wreck.

5000 Sam Houston Ave – Major wreck.

3400 Powell Rd – Found property.

Feb. 6

607 Hillcrest – Theft.

1440 Brazos Dr – Domestic argument.

1420 14th St – Assault.

540 IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give information.

4000 block of Sam Houston Ave – Minor wreck.

281 IH 45 S – Found property.

Feb. 7

2523 Ave M – Terroristic threat.

Walker County Sheriff’s Department

Feb. 3

154 Hadley Creek Bend – EMS trauma.

Feb. 5

6 Marina Pt – Assault.

3101 IH 45 S – Assist other agency.

Feb.6

29 Riverside Ln – Criminal mischief.

35 E Lake Rd – Cardiac arrest / death.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 3

Mercedes Green – Family violence.

Da Vontae Deshun Howard – Family Violence.

Arlen R. Hubbard – Possession of drug paraphernalia and continuous family violence.

Margarita Santiago – Hold over Dallas County.

Feb. 4

Alike McCray – Assault of a family member and outstanding warrants.

Ernst Wilson – Outstanding warrants.

Feb. 5

James Nash – Intoxication manslaughter.

Rodolfo Ortega – Parole warrant.

Oscar Torres – Possession of a controlled substance.

Feliciano Flores – Driving while license invalid.

Malcolm Wayne Hullett – Striking fixture / highway landscape.

Feb. 6

Randy Reynolds – Municipal warrants.

Hallie Ness – Municipal warrants.

Marvin Slack – Theft with previous convictions and two warrants out of Collin County.

Dewight Hickman – Theft with previous convictions.

Breny Gomez – Second offense driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Miller – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Ardon – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Candace Neely – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

