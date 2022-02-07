Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 4
141 IH S – Found Property
Feb. 5
1890 SH 30 E – Major wreck, drugs located and turned into evidence.
Ave S & IH 45 – Minor wreck.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
2401 Sycamore – Terroristic threat.
1107 US 190 – Stolen vehicle.
700 Hickory – Domestic violence.
SH 19 & US 190 – Minor wreck.
5000 Sam Houston Ave – Major wreck.
3400 Powell Rd – Found property.
Feb. 6
607 Hillcrest – Theft.
1440 Brazos Dr – Domestic argument.
1420 14th St – Assault.
540 IH 45 S – Failure to stop and give information.
4000 block of Sam Houston Ave – Minor wreck.
281 IH 45 S – Found property.
Feb. 7
2523 Ave M – Terroristic threat.
Walker County Sheriff’s Department
Feb. 3
154 Hadley Creek Bend – EMS trauma.
Feb. 5
6 Marina Pt – Assault.
3101 IH 45 S – Assist other agency.
Feb.6
29 Riverside Ln – Criminal mischief.
35 E Lake Rd – Cardiac arrest / death.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 3
Mercedes Green – Family violence.
Da Vontae Deshun Howard – Family Violence.
Arlen R. Hubbard – Possession of drug paraphernalia and continuous family violence.
Margarita Santiago – Hold over Dallas County.
Feb. 4
Alike McCray – Assault of a family member and outstanding warrants.
Ernst Wilson – Outstanding warrants.
Feb. 5
James Nash – Intoxication manslaughter.
Rodolfo Ortega – Parole warrant.
Oscar Torres – Possession of a controlled substance.
Feliciano Flores – Driving while license invalid.
Malcolm Wayne Hullett – Striking fixture / highway landscape.
Feb. 6
Randy Reynolds – Municipal warrants.
Hallie Ness – Municipal warrants.
Marvin Slack – Theft with previous convictions and two warrants out of Collin County.
Dewight Hickman – Theft with previous convictions.
Breny Gomez – Second offense driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Miller – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Ardon – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Candace Neely – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
