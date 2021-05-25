Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 24

2523 Avenue M — Theft.

322 Sumac Rd. — Unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

136 Ravenwood Village — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

125 Dee Ln. — Runaway.

145 Essex Blvd. — Aggravated assault.

2101 Avenue M — Criminal mischief.

2421 Sam Houston Ave. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

3700 Golden Rod Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

500 blk IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

3009 SH 30 W. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 24

16 Woodland Hills Dr. — Attempted suicide.

16 Pine Tree Rd. — Disturbance.

1756 SH-75 N. — Theft.

Ground Creek Dr/ FM 1375 E. — Animal abuse.

59 Horseshoe Lake Rd. — Theft.

38 Old Waverly Rd. — Domestic dispute.

141 Ranch Acres Dr. — Disturbance.

91 Cedar Hill Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 24

Eduardo Ramirez — No drivers license.

Jaycee M. Parker — Assault causing bodily injury.

Quatavia L. Berotte — Assault causing bodily injury.

Patricia A. Murray — Assault family violence.

Brandon W. Helm — Assault family violence.

Magdaleno G. Avila — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jose L. Espinoza Jr. — Failure to identify as a fugitive, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Adrian Dupree — Assault causing bodily injury.

James S. Juniel — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

May 25

Thomas L. Skeens — Public intoxication. 

