Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 21

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. — Assault.

639 SH 75 N. — Assault.

609 6th St. — Theft.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

1700 11th St. — Major auto wreck.

8300 SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.

7100 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1304 15th St. — Firearm theft.

2 Financial Plaza — Criminal mischief.

104 Comal St. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 21

Hwy. 30/ FM 3179 — Major auto wreck.

1390 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.

8300 Hwy. 75 S. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.

US 190/ FM 2296 — Vehicle fire.

68 Vick Rd. — Theft.

32 McCrory Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

21 Drywood Ln. — Theft.

639 Hwy. 75 N. (Huntsville) — Assault.

3580 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.

42 Catechis Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 21

Brandon D. Bryant — Evading arrest with previous conviction (2 counts).

Jose M. Beltran — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Kyler W. Schmidt — Possession of a controlled substance.

David Fulton Jr. — Assault family/ household member.

Nicole M. Huckabee — Theft.

Timothy Franklin — Assault causing bodily injury.

Austin Hight — Theft.

O’Shyra Brown — Assault causing bodily injury.

Stephanie Rains — Parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) and tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Jairus S. Steen — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Colby S. Lord — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, credit/ debit card abuse.

Rogelio Juarez — Driving while intoxicated.

Kasey C. Shue — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.

Ramiro Alberto Cruz — Driving while intoxicated.

