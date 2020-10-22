Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 21
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. — Assault.
639 SH 75 N. — Assault.
609 6th St. — Theft.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1700 11th St. — Major auto wreck.
8300 SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.
7100 SH-75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1304 15th St. — Firearm theft.
2 Financial Plaza — Criminal mischief.
104 Comal St. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 21
Hwy. 30/ FM 3179 — Major auto wreck.
1390 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.
8300 Hwy. 75 S. (Huntsville) — Major auto wreck.
US 190/ FM 2296 — Vehicle fire.
68 Vick Rd. — Theft.
32 McCrory Dr. — Stolen vehicle.
21 Drywood Ln. — Theft.
639 Hwy. 75 N. (Huntsville) — Assault.
3580 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Domestic dispute.
42 Catechis Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 21
Brandon D. Bryant — Evading arrest with previous conviction (2 counts).
Jose M. Beltran — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Kyler W. Schmidt — Possession of a controlled substance.
David Fulton Jr. — Assault family/ household member.
Nicole M. Huckabee — Theft.
Timothy Franklin — Assault causing bodily injury.
Austin Hight — Theft.
O’Shyra Brown — Assault causing bodily injury.
Stephanie Rains — Parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) and tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Jairus S. Steen — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Colby S. Lord — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, credit/ debit card abuse.
Rogelio Juarez — Driving while intoxicated.
Kasey C. Shue — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.
Ramiro Alberto Cruz — Driving while intoxicated.
