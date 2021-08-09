Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 6

400 US 190 E. — Failure to stop and give information.

2628 Milam St. — Elderly abuse.

1100 11th Street — Assault.

107 Samantha Ln. — Stolen vehicle.

160 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

1916 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.

322 Bearkat Blvd. — Building burglary.

2501 Lake Rd. — Assault family violence.

400 blk IH-45 feeder — Minor auto wreck.

Aug. 7

281 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

Normal Park Dr. & Pine Shadows — Minor auto wreck.

336 Watkins Rd. — Theft.

1427 Green Briar — Animal bite.

Aug. 8

2020 Ave L ½ — Theft.

213 Willowbend Dr. — Assault.

1548 11th Street — Assault.

160 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

409 9th Street — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 5

205 FM 2821 E. — Assault.

2211 US 190 — Theft.

2102 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

655 FM 2821 W. — Criminal mischief.

3100 IH-45 N. — Vehicle fire.

1341 FM 405 — Assault.

2102 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

Aug. 6

12 Kings Point Rd. — Criminal trespass.

3000 SH-19 — Public intoxication.

62 Phelps Slab Rd. — Forgery.

190 Utley Rd. — Forgery.

Aug. 7

148 Acorn Hill Dr. — Aggravated robbery.

38 Lawrence Ln. — Shooting.

Aug. 8

987 FM 247 — Criminal trespass.

355 SH-150 W. — Criminal trespass.

10 Hickory Ln. — Sexual assault.

112 Ranch Acres Dr. — Criminal mischief.

102 Julia Justice Rd. — Shooting.

72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

105 Gourd Creek Dr. — Criminal trespass.

2100 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 5

Travis R. Smith — Public intoxication, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Quinton D. Dosia — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Cory E. Ledwell Jr. — Burglary of habitation, burglary of building, claim lottery prize fraud.

Gary Zieshang — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

David Mora — Assault causing bodily injury.

Ivy N. Denby — Possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 6

Kerrie Johnson — Theft.

Randy J. Venson — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).

Joseph P. Favero — Criminal trespass.

Shawn D. Hayes — Assault causing bodily injury.

Cruz A. Escobar — TDCJ hold over, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Shikira S. Hampton — DWI, assault of public servant.

Roxanne Valdez — Possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 7

Norman L. Berntsen — Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Aug. 8

Juan Zuniga — Assault causing bodily injury.

Aug. 9

Adam A. Comeaux — Assault causing bodily injury. 

