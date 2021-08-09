Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 6
400 US 190 E. — Failure to stop and give information.
2628 Milam St. — Elderly abuse.
1100 11th Street — Assault.
107 Samantha Ln. — Stolen vehicle.
160 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
1916 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.
322 Bearkat Blvd. — Building burglary.
2501 Lake Rd. — Assault family violence.
400 blk IH-45 feeder — Minor auto wreck.
Aug. 7
281 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
Normal Park Dr. & Pine Shadows — Minor auto wreck.
336 Watkins Rd. — Theft.
1427 Green Briar — Animal bite.
Aug. 8
2020 Ave L ½ — Theft.
213 Willowbend Dr. — Assault.
1548 11th Street — Assault.
160 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
409 9th Street — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 5
205 FM 2821 E. — Assault.
2211 US 190 — Theft.
2102 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
655 FM 2821 W. — Criminal mischief.
3100 IH-45 N. — Vehicle fire.
1341 FM 405 — Assault.
2102 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
Aug. 6
12 Kings Point Rd. — Criminal trespass.
3000 SH-19 — Public intoxication.
62 Phelps Slab Rd. — Forgery.
190 Utley Rd. — Forgery.
Aug. 7
148 Acorn Hill Dr. — Aggravated robbery.
38 Lawrence Ln. — Shooting.
Aug. 8
987 FM 247 — Criminal trespass.
355 SH-150 W. — Criminal trespass.
10 Hickory Ln. — Sexual assault.
112 Ranch Acres Dr. — Criminal mischief.
102 Julia Justice Rd. — Shooting.
72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.
105 Gourd Creek Dr. — Criminal trespass.
2100 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 5
Travis R. Smith — Public intoxication, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Quinton D. Dosia — Possession of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Cory E. Ledwell Jr. — Burglary of habitation, burglary of building, claim lottery prize fraud.
Gary Zieshang — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
David Mora — Assault causing bodily injury.
Ivy N. Denby — Possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 6
Kerrie Johnson — Theft.
Randy J. Venson — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).
Joseph P. Favero — Criminal trespass.
Shawn D. Hayes — Assault causing bodily injury.
Cruz A. Escobar — TDCJ hold over, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Shikira S. Hampton — DWI, assault of public servant.
Roxanne Valdez — Possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 7
Norman L. Berntsen — Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Aug. 8
Juan Zuniga — Assault causing bodily injury.
Aug. 9
Adam A. Comeaux — Assault causing bodily injury.
