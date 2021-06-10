Huntsville Police Department
June 9
1000 Trinity Cutoff — Animal bite.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
1700 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
7300 blk. SH-75 — Minor auto wreck.
2209 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Theft.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 9
3113 SH 19 — Civil dispute.
655 FM 2821 W. — Harassment.
484 Marion Ln. — Civil dispute.
55 Underwood Dr. — Child or elderly abuse.
179 A Roberts Rd. — Domestic dispute.
301 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
10 McCrory Dr. — Disturbance.
1862 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
1295 US 190 — Theft.
3113 SH 19 — Kidnapping.
114 Scott Rd. — Disturbance.
June 10
82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 9
Samual B. Kahn — Criminal trespass.
Aaron L. Kirkland — Public intoxication.
Rachel Young — Public intoxication.
Derrion E. Richardson — Building burglary.
Storey N. Koehler — Possession of a controlled substance.
Gary W. Sutton — Disregard run marks at intersection, violation promise to appear.
Sunnie L. Kestler — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Jonathan L. Moya — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
June 10
Alex Doucet — Kidnapping.
Destiny M. Herrera — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
