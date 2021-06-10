Huntsville Police Department

June 9

1000 Trinity Cutoff — Animal bite.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

1700 blk. 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

7300 blk. SH-75 — Minor auto wreck.

2209 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Theft.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

June 9

3113 SH 19 — Civil dispute.

655 FM 2821 W. — Harassment.

484 Marion Ln. — Civil dispute.

55 Underwood Dr. — Child or elderly abuse.

179 A Roberts Rd. — Domestic dispute.

301 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

10 McCrory Dr. — Disturbance.

1862 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

1295 US 190 — Theft.

3113 SH 19 — Kidnapping.

114 Scott Rd. — Disturbance.

June 10

82 FM 2693 E. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 9

Samual B. Kahn — Criminal trespass.

Aaron L. Kirkland — Public intoxication.

Rachel Young — Public intoxication.

Derrion E. Richardson — Building burglary.

Storey N. Koehler — Possession of a controlled substance.

Gary W. Sutton — Disregard run marks at intersection, violation promise to appear.

Sunnie L. Kestler — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Jonathan L. Moya — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

June 10

Alex Doucet — Kidnapping.

Destiny M. Herrera — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia. 

