Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 26

900 15th St – Minor wreck.

2601 11th St – Forgery.

200 block of IH 45S – Minor wreck.

223 IH 45S – Theft.

2615 El Toro – Assault.

Jan. 27

210 SH 75 N – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 26

Fredrick McKnight – Unlawful carry of a firearm by a felon

Jonathan Farris – Public intoxication.

Gregory Smith – Out of county warrant.

Gregory Richard Townley – Driving with an invalid license, speeding and violating promise to appear.

Cory Erickson Ledwell, Jr. – Credit card or debit card abuse and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Daniel Gomez, Jr. – Two counts of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Jan. 27

Terry Edward Keylon, Jr. – Assault.

Tags

Trending Video