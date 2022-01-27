Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 26
900 15th St – Minor wreck.
2601 11th St – Forgery.
200 block of IH 45S – Minor wreck.
223 IH 45S – Theft.
2615 El Toro – Assault.
Jan. 27
210 SH 75 N – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 26
Fredrick McKnight – Unlawful carry of a firearm by a felon
Jonathan Farris – Public intoxication.
Gregory Smith – Out of county warrant.
Gregory Richard Townley – Driving with an invalid license, speeding and violating promise to appear.
Cory Erickson Ledwell, Jr. – Credit card or debit card abuse and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Daniel Gomez, Jr. – Two counts of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Jan. 27
Terry Edward Keylon, Jr. – Assault.
