Huntsville Police Department

April 26

4 Howard Cr. — Runaway.

Sam Houston Ave. & 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

908 Lincoln Dr. — Aggravated robbery.

2411 Avenue I — Credit card abuse.

33 SH-75 N. — Suspicious incident.

124 Magnolia Way — Theft.

610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

7059 SH-75 S. — Commercial burglary.

April 27

122 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 26

SH-75 S/ FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.

405 FM 2550 — Disturbance.

3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

23 FM 2929 — Harassment.

179 Highland Dr. — Domestic dispute.

18 Underwood Dr. — Disturbance.

Sam Houston Ave./ 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

April 27

59 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 26

Madison Ling — Evading arrest detention with vehicle, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Jamie N. Palmer — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance.

Adam Hoffman — DUI.

April 27

James C. Gambrell — Driving while license invalid with previous conviction. 

