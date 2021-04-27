Huntsville Police Department
April 26
4 Howard Cr. — Runaway.
Sam Houston Ave. & 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
908 Lincoln Dr. — Aggravated robbery.
2411 Avenue I — Credit card abuse.
33 SH-75 N. — Suspicious incident.
124 Magnolia Way — Theft.
610 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
7059 SH-75 S. — Commercial burglary.
April 27
122 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 26
SH-75 S/ FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.
405 FM 2550 — Disturbance.
3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
23 FM 2929 — Harassment.
179 Highland Dr. — Domestic dispute.
18 Underwood Dr. — Disturbance.
Sam Houston Ave./ 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
April 27
59 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 26
Madison Ling — Evading arrest detention with vehicle, delivery of marijuana, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Jamie N. Palmer — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance.
Adam Hoffman — DUI.
April 27
James C. Gambrell — Driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
