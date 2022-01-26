Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 25

11th St & SH 75 N – Failure to stop and give information.

SH 75 N & 10th St – Minor wreck.

SH 75 N & 10th St – Major wreck.

141 IH 45 S – Theft.

1319 Smither Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.

141-C IH 45 S – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Department

Jan. 25

362 Round Prairie Rd – Burglary of a residence.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 25

Mark Thomas – Public intoxication, failure to ID and resisting arrest.

Keenan Shedd – Municipal court warrant.

Victoria Cain – Driving while intoxicated.

Known juvenile – Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jai-Keese Barnes – Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Known juvenile – Detained on directive to apprehend.

Megan Nicole Uvalle – Possession of a controlled substance.

Shannette Na’Shelle Obryant – Two counts of assault causes bodily injury.

Romellus Raquan Skinner – Burglary of a vehicle.

Trevor Dain Lake – Assault of a family member.

Tammy Harper Gustafson – Driving while intoxicated.

Brandon Lee Sanchez – Two counts of resisting arrest, search or transport and driving while intoxicated.

Gregory Richard Towny – Driving with invalid license, speeding and violating promise to appear.

