Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 25
11th St & SH 75 N – Failure to stop and give information.
SH 75 N & 10th St – Minor wreck.
SH 75 N & 10th St – Major wreck.
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
1319 Smither Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.
141-C IH 45 S – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Department
Jan. 25
362 Round Prairie Rd – Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 25
Mark Thomas – Public intoxication, failure to ID and resisting arrest.
Keenan Shedd – Municipal court warrant.
Victoria Cain – Driving while intoxicated.
Known juvenile – Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jai-Keese Barnes – Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Known juvenile – Detained on directive to apprehend.
Megan Nicole Uvalle – Possession of a controlled substance.
Shannette Na’Shelle Obryant – Two counts of assault causes bodily injury.
Romellus Raquan Skinner – Burglary of a vehicle.
Trevor Dain Lake – Assault of a family member.
Tammy Harper Gustafson – Driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Lee Sanchez – Two counts of resisting arrest, search or transport and driving while intoxicated.
Gregory Richard Towny – Driving with invalid license, speeding and violating promise to appear.
