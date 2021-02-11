Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 10
279 SH 75 — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
3130 Old Houston Rd. — Overdose.
1238 20th Street — Aggravated assault.
1608 Avenue O — Theft.
Brook Hollow/ River Oaks — Found property.
1090 IH-45 — Assault with injury of a child.
Feb. 11
14 SH 75 — Robbery
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 10
43 Veronica Ln. — Warrant service.
200 Hall Ranch Rd. — Warrant service.
24 Langley Rd. — Warrant service.
23 Timberline Cir. — Residential fire.
17 Arizona Ln. — Animal abuse.
627 Graham Rd. — Domestic dispute.
18 William Thomas Rd. — Warrant service.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 10
Arlen R. Hubbard — Assault causing bodily injury.
Paul Monjaras Sr. — Criminal trespass.
Shelton C. Freeman — Possession of a controlled substance, parole and pardon board violation.
James C. Ainsworth — Assault.
Chandler Watson — Theft.
Tiana Moxey — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jayln Banks — Assault causing bodily injury.
Deric J. Branford — Assault causing bodily injury.
