Feb. 10

279 SH 75 — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

3130 Old Houston Rd. — Overdose.

1238 20th Street — Aggravated assault.

1608 Avenue O — Theft.

Brook Hollow/ River Oaks — Found property.

1090 IH-45 — Assault with injury of a child.

Feb. 11

14 SH 75 — Robbery

Feb. 10

43 Veronica Ln. — Warrant service.

200 Hall Ranch Rd. — Warrant service.

24 Langley Rd. — Warrant service.

23 Timberline Cir. — Residential fire.

17 Arizona Ln. — Animal abuse.

627 Graham Rd. — Domestic dispute.

18 William Thomas Rd. — Warrant service.

Feb. 10

Arlen R. Hubbard — Assault causing bodily injury.

Paul Monjaras Sr. — Criminal trespass.

Shelton C. Freeman — Possession of a controlled substance, parole and pardon board violation.

James C. Ainsworth — Assault.

Chandler Watson — Theft.

Tiana Moxey — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jayln Banks — Assault causing bodily injury.

Deric J. Branford — Assault causing bodily injury.

