Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 7
1702 11th St. — Found property.
450 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH 45 S. — Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1607 Wimbledon Dr. — Harassment.
2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
Park Road 40/ IH 45 — Theft.
Dec. 8
1614 7th St. — Harassment.
281 IH 45 S. — Theft.
242 IH 45 S. — Assisting other agency.
242 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.
601 SH 75 — Robbery
4004 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
1702 11th St. — Theft.
405 Helen St. — Domestic dispute.
515 FM 2821 — Suspicious incident.
515 FM 2821 — Disorderly conduct.
Dec. 9
1200 US 190 — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 7
Roberts Rd./ FM 2550 — Animal abuse.
Four Notch Rd./ FM 1375 E. — Domestic dispute.
717 FM 2821 W (Huntsville) — Assisting other agency.
90 FM 2693 — Disturbance.
138 Ground Creek Dr. — Theft.
Dec. 8
64 Jameson Rd. — Stolen Vehicle.
199 Ranch Acres Dr. — Unattended death.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Robbery.
18491 Old Danville — Theft.
179 Highland Dr. — Person with a weapon.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Theft.
Dec. 9
621 Fisher St. (New Waverly) — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 7
Emanuel R. Harrison — Interfere with emergency request for assistance, assault.
Colton T. Graves — Possession of marijuana.
Heber-Jeronimo Infante — DWI.
Robert M. Chick — Injury child/ edlerly/ disable with intent of bodily injury.
Leslie C. Bowling — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Dexter Bryant — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Craig A. Dupree — Assault causing bodily injury.
Gary L. Moore — Assault causing bodily injury.
Charles A. Corley Jr. — Public intoxication.
Dec. 8
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.
Bull E. Felan — DWI.
Heath S. Wiley — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Justin L. Bodle — Terroristic threat.
Deldrick D. Hardeman — Assault causing bodily injury.
Roger S. Giddens Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.
William B. Ferguson — Assault causing bodily injury.
Natalie J. Price — DWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angelia Borninkhof — DWI.
Dec. 9
Salvador Mejia Jr. — Evading arrest.
Bilikis F. Kazeem — EBT trafficking (2 counts).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.