Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 19
1220 11th St. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1570 11th St. — Domestic dispute
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
124 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1524 11th St. — Assault.
154 Hwy. 19 — Assault.
1336 Smither Rd. — Domestic dispute.
SH 30E/ FM 2821 — Domestic dispute.
700 I-45 N — Animal abuse.
2452 Lake Rd. — Assault.
115 Mare Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Oct. 20
655 FM 2821 W. — Offensive criminal.
