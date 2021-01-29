Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 27
608 Hayman — Domestic dispute.
849 IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
218 FM 980 — Animal bite.
144 IH-45 N. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
3236 Kingston Drive — Runaway.
94 Luis Davis Drive — Runaway.
2200 Avenue S — Theft.
2641 11th Street — Commercial burglary.
1306 Avenue E — Domestic dispute.
Jan. 28
Montgomery Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
1411 Windsor — Domestic dispute.
815 12th Street — Missing person.
1909 Avenue Q — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
130 Price Lane — Domestic dispute.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Reports from the Walker County Sheriff's Office and Walker County Jail were not made public by press time.
