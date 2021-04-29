Huntsville Police Department
April 28
SH-75 N / Brookview Dr. — Assisting other agency.
600 State Park Road 40 — Assisting other agency.
Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
2608 Pine Shadows Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
1000 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1328 22nd Street — Theft.
Montgomery Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
1720 11th Street — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 28
3925 SH-30 W. — Criminal mischief.
6505 FM 1374 — Assault.
77 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.
SH-75 N./ Brookview Dr. — Drugs/ narcotics.
100 Echo Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
95 Kalyn Rd. — Disturbance.
April 29
8 E. Walnut Lake Dr. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 28
Kyle Smith — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.
Robert C. Wilkerson — Interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/ detention.
Herman R. Dewalt — Failure to appear, interfere with public duties.
Kelly S. McLaren — DWI
Juan M. Espinoza — Aggravated sexual assault against a child, indecency with child (sexual contact).
Christian M. Chortanoff — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
Joshua R. Maultsby — Possession of a controlled substance.
April 29
Dennie Willis — Theft, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Roy R. Reynolds — DWI.
Hannah M. Beverly — Criminal mischief.
