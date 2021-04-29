Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 28

SH-75 N / Brookview Dr. — Assisting other agency.

600 State Park Road 40 — Assisting other agency.

Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

2608 Pine Shadows Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

1000 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1328 22nd Street — Theft.

Montgomery Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

1720 11th Street — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

April 28

3925 SH-30 W. — Criminal mischief.

6505 FM 1374 — Assault.

77 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.

SH-75 N./ Brookview Dr. — Drugs/ narcotics.

100 Echo Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

95 Kalyn Rd. — Disturbance.

April 29

8 E. Walnut Lake Dr. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 28

Kyle Smith — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.

Robert C. Wilkerson — Interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/ detention.

Herman R. Dewalt — Failure to appear, interfere with public duties.

Kelly S. McLaren — DWI

Juan M. Espinoza — Aggravated sexual assault against a child, indecency with child (sexual contact).

Christian M. Chortanoff — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.

Joshua R. Maultsby — Possession of a controlled substance.

April 29

Dennie Willis — Theft, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Roy R. Reynolds — DWI.

Hannah M. Beverly — Criminal mischief. 

