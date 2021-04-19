Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

April 16

120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Criminal mischief.

631 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.

849 IH-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.

122 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

102 Medical Park Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Dog bite.

2921 Old Houston Rd. — Aggravated assault.

320 US 190 — Aggravated robbery.

April 17

11 Street/ Avenue O — Major accident, fleet accident, assisting other agency.

2209 Bobby K Marks — Assault.

146 Broadmoor Dr. — Domestic dispute.

114 Heaton Ave. — Domestic dispute.

SH 30/ Avenue C — Sexual assault.

1450 Pleasant Valley Dr. — Criminal mischief.

3307 Powell Rd. — Criminal trespass.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

118 COL. Etheredge Blvd. — Theft.

3010 SH-30 W. — Theft.

April 18

1612 Avene O — Criminal mischief.

900 SH-19 — Major auto wreck.

3100 blk Molly Dr. — Runaway child.

2201 Bobby K Marks — Domestic dispute.

138 Varsity Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

FM 2821/FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 16

147 Lee Hightower Rd. — Assisting other agency.

52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Criminal trespass.

108 Booker rd. — Forgery.

FM 1374/ IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

101 FM 2821 E. — Aggravated robbery.

79 E. Lake Rd. — Shots heard.

April 17

418 Roy Webb Rd. — Disturbance.

US 190/ SH-19 — Assisting other agency.

16 Pine Tree Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2700 IH-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

2234 US 190 — Criminal mischief.

35 Lake Wood Cir. — Sexual assault.

285 IH-45 S. — Terroristic threat.

April 18

265 West Dr. (New Waverly) — Aggravated assault.

3101 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

413 Bishop Rd. — Criminal mischief.

52 Frank Cloud Rd. — Theft.

1756 SH-75 N. — Commercial burglary.

2211 US 190 — Theft.

78 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.

April 19

1030 SH-150 W — Commercial burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 16

Micah R. Harper — Theft.

Travis J. Harrell — Parole and pardon board violation.

George R. Howell — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous violence against the family, abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect.

Xavier D. Jefferson — DWI.

Michael Hadden — Theft.

Antoinette Tucker — Aggravated robbery.

April 17

Isaiah Martin — Failure to stop and give information.

Michael J. Grantom — Public intoxication.

April 18

Cody McKinley — Public intoxication.

Noe Perales-Ibarra — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuanna.

Maycol G. Furentes-Martines — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuanna.

Gerardo Aleman — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuanna.

Christopher L. Lacombe — DWI.

Christopher L. Aye — Parole and pardon board violation.

Eunice L. Upson — Criminal trespass.

Dion T. Moore — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Gabriella Sanchez — Possession of marijuana. 

