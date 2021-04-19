Huntsville Police Department
April 16
120 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Criminal mischief.
631 IH-45 S. — Criminal mischief.
849 IH-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.
122 IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
102 Medical Park Ln. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Dog bite.
2921 Old Houston Rd. — Aggravated assault.
320 US 190 — Aggravated robbery.
April 17
11 Street/ Avenue O — Major accident, fleet accident, assisting other agency.
2209 Bobby K Marks — Assault.
146 Broadmoor Dr. — Domestic dispute.
114 Heaton Ave. — Domestic dispute.
SH 30/ Avenue C — Sexual assault.
1450 Pleasant Valley Dr. — Criminal mischief.
3307 Powell Rd. — Criminal trespass.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
118 COL. Etheredge Blvd. — Theft.
3010 SH-30 W. — Theft.
April 18
1612 Avene O — Criminal mischief.
900 SH-19 — Major auto wreck.
3100 blk Molly Dr. — Runaway child.
2201 Bobby K Marks — Domestic dispute.
138 Varsity Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
FM 2821/FM 247 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 16
147 Lee Hightower Rd. — Assisting other agency.
52 Arnell Kelly Rd. — Criminal trespass.
108 Booker rd. — Forgery.
FM 1374/ IH-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
101 FM 2821 E. — Aggravated robbery.
79 E. Lake Rd. — Shots heard.
April 17
418 Roy Webb Rd. — Disturbance.
US 190/ SH-19 — Assisting other agency.
16 Pine Tree Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2700 IH-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
2234 US 190 — Criminal mischief.
35 Lake Wood Cir. — Sexual assault.
285 IH-45 S. — Terroristic threat.
April 18
265 West Dr. (New Waverly) — Aggravated assault.
3101 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
413 Bishop Rd. — Criminal mischief.
52 Frank Cloud Rd. — Theft.
1756 SH-75 N. — Commercial burglary.
2211 US 190 — Theft.
78 Coonville Rd. — Disturbance.
April 19
1030 SH-150 W — Commercial burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 16
Micah R. Harper — Theft.
Travis J. Harrell — Parole and pardon board violation.
George R. Howell — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous violence against the family, abandon/ endanger child with criminal neglect.
Xavier D. Jefferson — DWI.
Michael Hadden — Theft.
Antoinette Tucker — Aggravated robbery.
April 17
Isaiah Martin — Failure to stop and give information.
Michael J. Grantom — Public intoxication.
April 18
Cody McKinley — Public intoxication.
Noe Perales-Ibarra — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuanna.
Maycol G. Furentes-Martines — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuanna.
Gerardo Aleman — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuanna.
Christopher L. Lacombe — DWI.
Christopher L. Aye — Parole and pardon board violation.
Eunice L. Upson — Criminal trespass.
Dion T. Moore — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Gabriella Sanchez — Possession of marijuana.
