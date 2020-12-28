Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 23
281 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
14 White Cir. — Criminal mischief.
605 IH 45 — Theft.
Medical Park Ln./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
330 Beto St. — Credit card abuse.
7000 blk. SH 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
Dec. 24
2966 Mimosa Ln. — Domestic dispute.
727 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.
600 blk. SH 30 — Unattended death.
141 IH 45 — Theft.
340 Bowers Blvd. — Residential burglary.
200 blk. Westridge Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
100 blk. Ravenwood Village Dr. — Unattended death.
141 IH 45 — Theft.
Dec. 25
600 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Found property.
1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.
904 Thomason — Criminal mischief.
400 Kay Terrace — Domestic dispute.
Dec. 26
2723 Angier — Domestic dispute.
638 Normal Park Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Dec. 27
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Residential burglary.
2806 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 23
1155 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) — Civil dispute.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.
IH 45 S. / Medical Center Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.
500 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.
1700 US 190 — Sexual offenses.
Dec. 24
1300 SH 75 N. — Grass fire.
6 Vila Way — Domestic dispute.
43 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.
116 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.
1746 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.
571 FM 247 — Grass fire.
569 FM 2693 — Theft.
3 Morris Ln. — Theft.
300 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Dec. 25
98 Jameson Rd. — Theft.
228 Dogwood Ln. — Disturbance.
Dec. 26
60 Fishermans Trl. — Residential burglary.
3605 SH 19 (Riverside) — Grass fire.
78 Palisade Cir. — Theft.
1658 SH 75 N. — Non-dwelling fire.
FM 405/ SH 19 — Assisting other agency.
Dec. 27
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.
SH 150 E/ SH 150 Lp. — Assisting other agency.
178 FM 1696 — Disturbance.
717 FM 2821 — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 23
Sandra Samples — DWI.
Krystal M. Porter — Possession of a controlled substance.
Don Edward D. Huey — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Robyn H. Ruehlen — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Cameron G. Link — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Michael C. Taylor — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm.
Dec. 24
Ryder S. Deck — Reckless driving.
Gerardo Morales — Assault.
Jose M. Portillo — DWI.
Travis W. Vaughan — DWI.
Dec. 25
George Houston III — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deysi C. Munoz — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dec. 26
Patrick D. Sykes — Evading arrest detention.
John Holt — Theft, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, evading arrest detention, theft, parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify.
Marisa Clark — Assault.
Massa D. Giddens — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts).
Dec. 27
Paul W. Jensen — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua D. Wallace — Unlawful possession of a firewarm, evading arrest.
Chelsea R. Hosea — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
Aguirre R. Flores — DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.