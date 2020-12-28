Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 23

281 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

14 White Cir. — Criminal mischief.

605 IH 45 — Theft.

Medical Park Ln./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

330 Beto St. — Credit card abuse.

7000 blk. SH 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

Dec. 24

2966 Mimosa Ln. — Domestic dispute.

727 Vicki Dr. — Domestic dispute.

600 blk. SH 30 — Unattended death.

141 IH 45 — Theft.

340 Bowers Blvd. — Residential burglary.

200 blk. Westridge Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

100 blk. Ravenwood Village Dr. — Unattended death.

141 IH 45 — Theft.

Dec. 25

600 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Found property.

1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.

904 Thomason — Criminal mischief.

400 Kay Terrace — Domestic dispute.

Dec. 26

2723 Angier — Domestic dispute.

638 Normal Park Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Dec. 27

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Vehicle burglary.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Residential burglary.

2806 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 23

1155 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) — Civil dispute.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.

IH 45 S. / Medical Center Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.

500 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.

1700 US 190 — Sexual offenses.

Dec. 24

1300 SH 75 N. — Grass fire.

6 Vila Way — Domestic dispute.

43 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.

116 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.

1746 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.

571 FM 247 — Grass fire.

569 FM 2693 — Theft.

3 Morris Ln. — Theft.

300 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Dec. 25

98 Jameson Rd. — Theft.

228 Dogwood Ln. — Disturbance.

Dec. 26

60 Fishermans Trl. — Residential burglary.

3605 SH 19 (Riverside) — Grass fire.

78 Palisade Cir. — Theft.

1658 SH 75 N. — Non-dwelling fire.

FM 405/ SH 19 — Assisting other agency.

Dec. 27

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.

SH 150 E/ SH 150 Lp. — Assisting other agency.

178 FM 1696 — Disturbance.

717 FM 2821 — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 23

Sandra Samples — DWI.

Krystal M. Porter — Possession of a controlled substance.

Don Edward D. Huey — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Robyn H. Ruehlen — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Cameron G. Link — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Michael C. Taylor — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of firearm.

Dec. 24

Ryder S. Deck — Reckless driving.

Gerardo Morales — Assault.

Jose M. Portillo — DWI.

Travis W. Vaughan — DWI.

Dec. 25

George Houston III — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deysi C. Munoz — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Dec. 26

Patrick D. Sykes — Evading arrest detention.

John Holt — Theft, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, evading arrest detention, theft, parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify.

Marisa Clark — Assault.

Massa D. Giddens — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts).

Dec. 27

Paul W. Jensen — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua D. Wallace — Unlawful possession of a firewarm, evading arrest.

Chelsea R. Hosea — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.

Aguirre R. Flores — DWI. 

Tags

Trending Video