Huntsville Police Department
April 28
SH-75 N / Brookview Dr. — Assisting other agency.
600 State Park Road 40 — Assisting other agency.
Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
2608 Pine Shadows Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
1000 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1328 22nd Street — Theft.
Montgomery Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
1720 11th Street — Theft.
April 29
1608 Avenue O — Animal bite.
1300 Smither Dr. — Animal bite.
2800 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2800 Sam Houston Ave. — Welfare concern.
IH-45 S. / SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.
517 11th Street — Assault.
1440 Brazos Dr. — Domestic dispute.
404 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1414 Hill Pine — Theft.
3400 Boettcher Dr. — Suspicious incident.
April 30
SH-75 N / 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 28
3925 SH-30 W. — Criminal mischief.
6505 FM 1374 — Assault.
77 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.
SH-75 N./ Brookview Dr. — Drugs/ narcotics.
100 Echo Ln. — Minor auto wreck.
95 Kalyn Rd. — Disturbance.
April 29
8 E. Walnut Lake Dr. — Disturbance.
3102 IH-45 N. — Welfare concern.
243 Pecan Ln. — Terroristic threat.
1867 FM 980 — Terroristic threat.
301 Gibbs St. — Welfare concern.
3687 SH-19 — Theft.
9302 SH-75 S. — Assisting other agency.
Cedar Hill Dr./ Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
April 30
3925 SH 30 W. —Shots heard.
FM 247/ Little Thicket Est. — Assisting other agency.
SH 30 W./ FM 2550 — Minor auto wreck.
SH 30/ FM 3179 — Minor auto wreck.
2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
April 28
Kyle Smith — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.
Robert C. Wilkerson — Interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/ detention.
Herman R. Dewalt — Failure to appear, interfere with public duties.
Kelly S. McLaren — DWI
Juan M. Espinoza — Aggravated sexual assault against a child, indecency with child (sexual contact).
Christian M. Chortanoff — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
Joshua R. Maultsby — Possession of a controlled substance.
April 29
Dennie Willis — Theft, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Roy R. Reynolds — DWI.
Hannah M. Beverly — Criminal mischief.
James A. Hardy-Moore — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Abigail N. Thompson — Possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor A. Abraham — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James M. Birmingham — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Alfredo T. Escoabar — Indecency with a child.
Jonathan T. Ross — Possession of marijuana.
April 30
Deontrae Womack — Public intoxication.
Savion Justice — Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.