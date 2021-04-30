Huntsville Police Department

April 28

SH-75 N / Brookview Dr. — Assisting other agency.

600 State Park Road 40 — Assisting other agency.

Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

2608 Pine Shadows Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

1000 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1328 22nd Street — Theft.

Montgomery Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

1720 11th Street — Theft.

April 29

1608 Avenue O — Animal bite.

1300 Smither Dr. — Animal bite.

2800 Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2800 Sam Houston Ave. — Welfare concern.

IH-45 S. / SH-30 W. — Major auto wreck.

517 11th Street — Assault.

1440 Brazos Dr. — Domestic dispute.

404 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1414 Hill Pine — Theft.

3400 Boettcher Dr. — Suspicious incident.

April 30

SH-75 N / 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 28

3925 SH-30 W. — Criminal mischief.

6505 FM 1374 — Assault.

77 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.

SH-75 N./ Brookview Dr. — Drugs/ narcotics.

100 Echo Ln. — Minor auto wreck.

95 Kalyn Rd. — Disturbance.

April 29

8 E. Walnut Lake Dr. — Disturbance.

3102 IH-45 N. — Welfare concern.

243 Pecan Ln. — Terroristic threat.

1867 FM 980 — Terroristic threat.

301 Gibbs St. — Welfare concern.

3687 SH-19 — Theft.

9302 SH-75 S. — Assisting other agency.

Cedar Hill Dr./ Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

April 30

3925 SH 30 W. —Shots heard.

FM 247/ Little Thicket Est. — Assisting other agency.

SH 30 W./ FM 2550 — Minor auto wreck.

SH 30/ FM 3179 — Minor auto wreck.

2272 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

April 28

Kyle Smith — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.

Robert C. Wilkerson — Interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest/ detention.

Herman R. Dewalt — Failure to appear, interfere with public duties.

Kelly S. McLaren — DWI

Juan M. Espinoza — Aggravated sexual assault against a child, indecency with child (sexual contact).

Christian M. Chortanoff — Possession of a controlled substance, DWI.

Joshua R. Maultsby — Possession of a controlled substance.

April 29

Dennie Willis — Theft, unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Roy R. Reynolds — DWI.

Hannah M. Beverly — Criminal mischief.

James A. Hardy-Moore — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Abigail N. Thompson — Possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor A. Abraham — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

James M. Birmingham — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Alfredo T. Escoabar — Indecency with a child.

Jonathan T. Ross — Possession of marijuana.

April 30

Deontrae Womack — Public intoxication.

Savion Justice — Public intoxication. 

