Huntsville Police Department 

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Feb. 24

763 Cline St. — Minor auto wreck.

727 Vicki Rd. — Aggravated assault.

120 blk. Essex Blvd. — Attempted suicide.

931 Trinity Cutoff — Injury to elderly

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

1316 21st Street — Burglary.

620 Hickory St. — Theft.

774 SH 19 — Domestic dispute.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

735 Circle Dr. — Suspicious incident.

US 190/ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

3000 SH-30 W — Minor auto wreck.

1400 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Feb. 24

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) — Stolen vehicle.

840 FM 405 — Theft.

18 S. Walnut Dr. — Theft.

2401 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop an give information.

60 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.

717 FM 2821 W. — Assault.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.

2350 FM 247 — Assault.

51 Wood Farm Rd. — Residential burglary.

2 FS Rd. 214 — Theft.

57 N. Fork Lane — Domestic dispute.

Feb. 25

68 Scott Rd. — Major auto wreck.

2 Catechis Rd. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 24

Nicholas A. Comaitos — Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Colette Bossart — Public intoxication.

Kerri D. Garcia — Public intoxication.

Chalisha Caicedo — Forgery of a financial instrument.

Anthony Q. Parker Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts), possession of marijuana.

Damian D. Archie — Evading arrest with previous conviction, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Feb. 25

Jennifer R. Casanova — Aggravated assault. 

Tags

Trending Video