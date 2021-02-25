Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 24
763 Cline St. — Minor auto wreck.
727 Vicki Rd. — Aggravated assault.
120 blk. Essex Blvd. — Attempted suicide.
931 Trinity Cutoff — Injury to elderly
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
1316 21st Street — Burglary.
620 Hickory St. — Theft.
774 SH 19 — Domestic dispute.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
735 Circle Dr. — Suspicious incident.
US 190/ SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
3000 SH-30 W — Minor auto wreck.
1400 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 24
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) — Stolen vehicle.
840 FM 405 — Theft.
18 S. Walnut Dr. — Theft.
2401 IH-45 S. — Failure to stop an give information.
60 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.
717 FM 2821 W. — Assault.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.
2350 FM 247 — Assault.
51 Wood Farm Rd. — Residential burglary.
2 FS Rd. 214 — Theft.
57 N. Fork Lane — Domestic dispute.
Feb. 25
68 Scott Rd. — Major auto wreck.
2 Catechis Rd. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 24
Nicholas A. Comaitos — Unlawful possession of a firearm.
Colette Bossart — Public intoxication.
Kerri D. Garcia — Public intoxication.
Chalisha Caicedo — Forgery of a financial instrument.
Anthony Q. Parker Jr. — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts), possession of marijuana.
Damian D. Archie — Evading arrest with previous conviction, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Feb. 25
Jennifer R. Casanova — Aggravated assault.
