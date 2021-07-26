Huntsville Police Department

July 23

1251 Goodrich Rd. — Aggravated assault.

2821 Lake Rd. — Theft of vehicle.

801 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.

2614 Pine Shadows Rd. — Terroristic threat.

1715 16th Street — Theft.

2501 Lake Rd — Theft.

1400 blk SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.

411 SH-30 E. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

407 Sowell Dr. — Terroristic threat.

3300-2 Pine Grove Dr. — Domestic dispute.

200 blk. SH-75 N — Major auto wreck.

100 blk. IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

SH-19/ SH-30 E. — Minor auto wreck.

July 24

313 Rigsby Rd. — Assault.

210 SH 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

July 25

FM 247 FM /2821 — Minor auto wreck.

624 11th Street — Theft.

16th St & Avenue O — Failure to stop and give information.

1801 Greentree Dr. — Theft.

SH-19/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.

Avenue J/ 7th Street — Attempted suicide.

900 blk Avenue P — Overdose.

144 IH-45 — Sexual assault.

2456 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

July 26

1440 Brazos Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 23

3772 SH-19 — Forgery.

100 FM 405 — Disturbance.

87 Hickory Ln. — Criminal mischief.

223 Evelyn Ln. — Domestic dispute.

FM 980/ Kelly Rd. — Theft.

FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.

Timberwilde Dr./ SH-30 — Terroristic threat.

10 Hickory Ln. — Assisting other agency.

24 Fairchild Ln. — Major auto wreck.

July 24

3900 SH-30 W. — Shots heard.

77 Magnolia Ln. — Theft.

99 Summer Place — Domestic dispute.

688 SH-150 E. — Domestic dispute.

676 FM 2693 E. — Disturbance.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Disturbance.

July 25

1300 FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.

72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

33 Daniels St. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 23

Jesse L. Barber — Forgery of a financial instrument (Polk Co.).

James E. Emmons — Building burglary.

Justin C. Holden — Hold over, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Vasquez O. Verastequi — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.

July 24

Phillip Starks — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Kalyn M. Sanders — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Erica L. Parker — Aggravated robbery (Madison County).

Stefan B. Dennis Sr. — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug (2 counts).

July 25

Kenneth R. Snider — Possession of a controlled substance, theft of mail.

Nichole C. Zamora — Possession of a controlled substance, theft of mail.

Tags

Trending Video