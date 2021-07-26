Huntsville Police Department
July 23
1251 Goodrich Rd. — Aggravated assault.
2821 Lake Rd. — Theft of vehicle.
801 IH-45 — Assisting other agency.
2614 Pine Shadows Rd. — Terroristic threat.
1715 16th Street — Theft.
2501 Lake Rd — Theft.
1400 blk SH-75 N. — Major auto wreck.
411 SH-30 E. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
407 Sowell Dr. — Terroristic threat.
3300-2 Pine Grove Dr. — Domestic dispute.
200 blk. SH-75 N — Major auto wreck.
100 blk. IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
SH-19/ SH-30 E. — Minor auto wreck.
July 24
313 Rigsby Rd. — Assault.
210 SH 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
July 25
FM 247 FM /2821 — Minor auto wreck.
624 11th Street — Theft.
16th St & Avenue O — Failure to stop and give information.
1801 Greentree Dr. — Theft.
SH-19/ IH-45 — Minor auto wreck.
Avenue J/ 7th Street — Attempted suicide.
900 blk Avenue P — Overdose.
144 IH-45 — Sexual assault.
2456 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
July 26
1440 Brazos Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 23
3772 SH-19 — Forgery.
100 FM 405 — Disturbance.
87 Hickory Ln. — Criminal mischief.
223 Evelyn Ln. — Domestic dispute.
FM 980/ Kelly Rd. — Theft.
FM 2296/ US 190 — Animal abuse.
Timberwilde Dr./ SH-30 — Terroristic threat.
10 Hickory Ln. — Assisting other agency.
24 Fairchild Ln. — Major auto wreck.
July 24
3900 SH-30 W. — Shots heard.
77 Magnolia Ln. — Theft.
99 Summer Place — Domestic dispute.
688 SH-150 E. — Domestic dispute.
676 FM 2693 E. — Disturbance.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Disturbance.
July 25
1300 FM 1791 — Major auto wreck.
72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.
33 Daniels St. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 23
Jesse L. Barber — Forgery of a financial instrument (Polk Co.).
James E. Emmons — Building burglary.
Justin C. Holden — Hold over, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Vasquez O. Verastequi — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.
July 24
Phillip Starks — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Kalyn M. Sanders — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Erica L. Parker — Aggravated robbery (Madison County).
Stefan B. Dennis Sr. — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug (2 counts).
July 25
Kenneth R. Snider — Possession of a controlled substance, theft of mail.
Nichole C. Zamora — Possession of a controlled substance, theft of mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.